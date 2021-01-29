Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 29, 2021
Cindy Prado Shows Off Sandy Buns In A Cheeky White Bikini During A Relaxing Beach Day In St. Barths
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Cindy Prado may have made the return home to Miami, Florida, but she seems to still have vacation on the brain. The Cuban hottie took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a stunning series of throwback photos from her recent trip to St. Barths in which she was seen relaxing on a beautiful beach in an itty-bitty bikini.

The January 29 update included a series of four photos that were snapped "post seafood lunch," per the model in the caption. She was seen leaning up against a surfboard while striking a number of provocative poses in the sand, never once averting her piercing brown eyes away from the camera's lens.

The 29-year-old looked as beautiful as ever for the sizzling photo op in a skimpy white bikini from Fashion Nova that popped against her deep, tropical glow. The two-piece included a flirty, ruched bandeau top that fit snugly around her chest, emphasizing her voluptuous assets and slender frame. It had stringy straps that looped tightly around her shoulders, drawing attention to her toned arms while its deep scoop neckline exposed her ample cleavage. A glimpse of sideboob also made its way into the frame as the beauty worked the camera, giving the snaps even more of a seductive vibe.

The matching bottoms of Cindy's swimsuit were even tinier, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. The garment boasted a daringly cheeky design that showed off her shapely thighs and enviable buns, which were coated in a thick layer of sand. It had a thin waistband that was pulled high up on her hips as well, highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. The model's flat tummy and chiseled abs were also in full view throughout the photoshoot, much to the delight of her fans.

The social media star added a slew of jewelry to her look, including a stack of pendant necklaces and a gold bangle bracelet. A pair of thick hoop earrings also peeked out underneath her long, feathered locks, giving her racy beach day look some additional bling.

The quadruple-pic update proved to be a major hit, with hundreds of Cindy's followers flocking to the comments section to compliment the model.

"Looking so gorgeous," one person wrote.

"Sexy, beautiful lady," praised another fan.

"Pic 2 is mind-blowing, absolutely stunning," a third follower gushed.

"You are flawless perfection," added a fourth admirer.

The post has earned nearly 37,000 likes within three hours of going live as well.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.