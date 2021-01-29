Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 29, 2021
Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Flaunts Her Voluptuous Bust As She Lies Back In Skimpy Crystal-Embroidered Bikini
nsfw
Shawna Cory

Elizabeth Hurley delighted her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Friday afternoon with another enthralling snap in which she rocked a revealing bathing suit and showcased her enviable assets. Given the angle and location of her left arm, the stunning actress appeared to have taken the throwback image herself as she sprawled out on a sandy beach.

Elizabeth informed fans in the caption that the scintillating bikini she wore was from her eponymous swimsuit line, and that it was her personal favorite. The top was a vivid aqua shade that complemented the color of her pale, mesmerizing eyes and was hand-embroidered with dazzling crystals. The sparkling detailing featured an array of different sizes and shapes ranging from tiny circular beads and narrow rods to triangles about the size of a fingertip. It was arranged in curving rows that mirrored the enticing swell of her bust.

Elizabeth captured herself sideways and framed the lower half of her body diagonally, from just below her left breast and down to the opposing hip, leaving only the tiniest glimpse of her matching bikini bottoms visible. However, the image of the ensemble on her website indicated that the vibrantly-colored garment had a simple design with long straps that tied in bows on either side of her hips.

She also explained in the caption that the dazzling photo was the second in a series that she had hashtagged "pretend vacation." Her equally sexy update yesterday was apparently the commencement of a 10-day endeavor during which Elizabeth vowed to get rid of her quarantine blahs by "living vicariously" through images of past travels.

Elizabeth continued by tagging Milaidhoo Island, a luxury private island located in the Maldives. Not much of the background was visible in the photo, but the shadowed fronds of a palm tree cast onto the white sand surrounding where she sprawled gave evidence of the tropical environment.

She stared up at the camera with wide eyes and an almost imperceptible smile on her face. Her dark hair swirled around her shoulders in curled tendrils, and a woven beach hat lay on the sand next to her head, against which a blue-and-white striped canvas beach bag leaned. She held a small spray bottle of sunscreen in her right hand and appeared ready to mist her decolletage.

Elizabeth's Instagram followers seemed highly appreciative of her fanciful holiday reminiscing, as well as the display of her busty assets. In the first hour after it went live, the post racked up over 8,000 likes.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.