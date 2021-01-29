Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 29, 2021
Jessica Simpson Poses For Adorable Pics With Daughter Birdie Mae
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Jessica Simpson snuggled up with her daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson, in adorable new photos shared on Instagram.

The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer wore a casual T-shirt as her 1-year-old toddler posed beside her in their California home while wearing a tie-dye outfit. In the pic, baby Birdie stuck her tongue out as she snuggled alongside her famous mama. The toddler, who shares her mom's blond hair color, had the top of her tresses pulled up into a cute high ponytail in the super-sweet snap.

In the caption, Jessica made a reference to her little girl's twisted tongue.

Fans reacted in the comments to say how adorable the mom-daughter duo looked together.

"She looks so much like you do. So precious," one fan wrote to Jessica.

Other commenters zeroed in on Jessica's hair, which looked longer than it has in recent pics.

"Extensions are back. SHE IS COMING," one commenter wrote.

Jessica's husband, retired NFL player Eric Johnson, also shared a pic from the same photo session. In that snap, Jessica puckered her lips and made a duck face while Birdie gave social media followers another sassy tongue roll while staring straight at the camera. The update can be seen here.

Fans noted that Jessica and her youngest child are "total twins."

"Looks like Birdie is keeping y'all entertained while stuck at home," one fan wrote.

Others pointed out that even if she's just shy of 2 years old, the too-cute tot has mastered a tongue-twisting talent that not everyone can achieve.

"Birdie!!!!!" another commenter added. "Not everyone can do that lol so funny."

Based on the new photos, Jessica's little girl has inherited her talent for hamming it up. Fans have long said that Birdie is her mama's mini-me, but it's not just in the looks department.

She previously posted a black-and-white pic of her and a 6-month-old Birdie smiling on Instagram with the caption."My dimple double #BIRDIEMAE," as seen here. Jessica has since revealed traits that she and her daughter share.

Last fall, she also revealed that her little girl is a shoe fanatic. In November, the Open Book author shared a pic of Birdie posing in a stylish pair of Uggs-style boots with the following caption.

"Birdie definitely takes after mom... her second word was "Shoes!" She demands to switch shoes 4x a day, and it doesn't even matter whose- Ace's and dad's size 15's too."
In addition to Birdie, who turns two in March, Jessica is mom to daughter Maxwell Drew, 8, and son Ace Knute, 7.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.