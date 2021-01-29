Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 29, 2021
WWE Rumors: Injured 'Friday Night SmackDown' Superstar Reportedly Set To Return To Action Very Soon
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

WWE's Chelsea Green has been out of action with a broken wrist since November of last year. However, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar is reportedly close to a comeback, according to a new update from the subscription-based Fightful Select that was documented by Sportskeeda.

The report didn't specify any exact dates regarding Green's return, but it will be sooner rather than later. Green has been spotted training at the Performance Center in recent weeks, and she's been putting in extra work at Robert Stone's gym.

The former Impact Wrestling star has even shared photo evidence to her social media pages, including snaps of her training with Deonna Purrazzo and Britt Baker. All of this suggests that her wrist has healed and she's been practicing some in-ring routines.

Green was injured during her Friday Night SmackDown debut in the lead up to the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view. As the Sportskeeda article pointed out, she was originally slated to win a Fatal Four Way match against Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tamina and move on to represent Team SmackDown at the pay-per-view.

The timing of the injury was especially unfortunate considering that she spent the majority of the year off of television. The superstar was taken off NXT programming months before she appeared on the main roster, but a combination of catching COVID-19 and the company's creative team not having urgent plans for her led to a lengthy hiatus from television screens.

It also marked the second time that Green got injured during a debut. As Sportskeeda noted, she also got hurt during her first on-screen NXT appearance in 2019, and she had to have surgery as a result. These incidents are why she often refers to herself as the "Comeback Kid" on social media.

Officials' reported booking plans for Green on her debut suggested that they had plans to push her. It remains to be seen if that's still the case or if they'll have other ideas in mind for the promising superstar.

It's also possible that she could appear at this weekend's Royal Rumble event in the titular women's Battle Royale. The company is prone to bringing back absent competitors at the show, and Green showing up would be a nice surprise for her fans.

Green joined the company in 2018 on a full-time basis after competing in Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground. She has yet to win a championship in the promotion, but her quick rise to the main roster suggests that she has a bright future ahead of her.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.