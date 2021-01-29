Leigh-Anne Pinnock Sizzles In A String White Bikini From Her Swimwear Brand

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to give fans another update. The singer has her own luxury swimwear brand, In'A'Seashell, and uses the social media platform to promote the attire.

In the first shot, the "Shout Out to My Ex" hitmaker attached a short video of herself walking out of an outdoor pool. Pinnock shared the clip in slow-motion and gave fans an eyeful of her stunning view.

The songstress wore a white bikini top with matching bottoms. She went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized herself with a necklace and bracelets. Pinnock styled her dark hair down, which had fallen behind her shoulders and appeared soaking wet.

In the next slide, the 29-year-old stunned in another white bikini top that showcased a lot more of her decolletage area. The garment appeared to be made out of soft fluffy material and featured thin straps. The BRIT Award winner opted for a necklace and a ring while sporting her dark, curly hair.

Pinnock was captured close-up from a low angle and seemingly had her locks blowing over her face from the wind. She gazed down directly at the camera lens and raised one hand to the side of her face.

In the third frame, Pinnock was snapped from head-to-toe by the side of the boat in a matching white set. She put on sheer sunglasses and showed off her phenomenal physique. Pinnock held onto the edge of the boat and tilted her head up while closing her eyes.

In the fourth and final pic, she was photographed from behind and looked to be enjoying her view in front.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 186,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.4 million followers.

"how does it feel to be THE LEIGH ANNE PINNOCK," one user wrote.

"you better WERK dat ocean like it's yours," another person shared.

"Ugh you're so gorgeous," remarked a third fan.

"Love your bathing suits," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of clothing is nothing new for Pinnock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a silky blue dress that had a mini slit at the back and feathery detailing. Pinnock teamed the look with strappy heels that gave her some extra height and showed off her toes. The talented performer scraped back her dark hair and tied her locks up in a high ponytail.