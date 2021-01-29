Larsa Pippen Goes Braless Underneath Open Top While Keeping Things Low-Key

Larsa Pippen added some serious heat to her Instagram feed when she posted a braless shot on January 29. The mother of four tantalized her audience with the sexy display, and it's earned her rave reviews.

The 46-year-old stunned in a sexy two-piece set from PrettyLittleThing. She stood on an outdoor terrace, where she used the great lighting to her advantage. Larsa placed one hand on the window frame at her side, bending the opposite at the elbow and grasping a few strands of hair. She tilted her head to the side and offered a sultry stare for the camera. One of her legs was straight, while the opposite was staggered in front and bent slightly at the knee.

The social media influencer stunned in a two-piece set from the trendy online retailer, which she described as low-key in the caption. The garments were a khaki color that looked perfect against Larsa's bronzed skin. The top was constructed of a lightweight fabric that draped perfectly off her figure. It had tortoise buttons along the front, and Larsa wore it open, exposing a tease of her cleavage and midsection. An oversized pocket covered each side of Larsa's chest, helping draw further attention to her bust. Its neck was collared, giving the outfit a chic vibe.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that were pulled high on her hips. They were slightly baggy around her muscular thighs, while the bottoms were incredibly baggy on the lower half of her legs. She finished her look with a pair of white sneakers that were partially covered by the bottom of her pants. She wore a middle part, and her straight mane spilled over one shoulder and her back.

Larsa's nails featured a bold purple color that added a pop of color to the otherwise basic look.

Her simple outfit proved to be popular with her audience, and they were not shy about making their love for the new photo known. More than 11,000 social media users double-tapped the update while 160-plus left comments for her.

"Good morning beautiful happy Friday," one follower remarked alongside a string of heart-eye emoji.

"Beautiful woman, with a gorgeous figure," a second Instagram user commented.

"YOU ARE A VERY NICE WOMAN. Thank you for sharing your good looks with the world," a third exclaimed while adding a few flames at the end of their comment.

"Love you Larsa. Hope you are having the best day. Your boyfriend is one lucky man," one more person chimed in.