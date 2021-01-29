Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 29, 2021
Donald Trump Should Be Indicted & Arrested Immediately, Former Congressional Candidate Says
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

Former Florida congressional candidate Pam Keith argued on Friday that Donald Trump should be indicted and arrested immediately.

Keith noted on Twitter that the forthcoming Senate trial is not a criminal proceeding, which means even if he is acquitted — as seems likely, according to The Washington Post — he could still be indicted and convicted for unlawful actions in court.

"That court can sentence him to prison for YEARS. Indeed, Trump SHOULD be indicted by a grand jury, arrested RIGHT NOW (because he's a flight risk) & forced to watch the Senate hearings from a pre-trial detention facility."
Keith, who describes herself as a "litigator & expert on workplace law," believes that every Republican involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol should be arrested for sedition.
According to Reuters, some legal experts believe that Trump will not likely face criminal charges for his role in the storming of the historic American building. Although the District of Columbia's legal code deems that anyone who "willfully incites or urges other persons to engage in a riot" can be fined or jailed for up to 180 days, Trump reportedly can claim that his speech is protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Reuters spoke to legal experts who said Trump could argue that he did not use the word "fight" in the context of attacking the Capitol and claim that his "rhetoric was sufficiently ambiguous." Elsewhere, the publication noted that Trump also called for peaceful protests amid his pre-riot speech nearby the building.

"At one point in the speech, Trump told the crowd they should 'peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,'" the outlet reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk along the South Lawn to Marine One as they depart from the White House for a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago on January 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Sarah Silbiger

Still, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine previously claimed that his office is investigating Trump and all other speakers at the pre-riot rally for possible charges of "inciting violence." As The Inquisitr reported, Racine noted that the district makes it illegal to encourage, cajole, and motivate people to commit violent acts. However, he said that his office would be balancing this law with First Amendment rights.

According to Racine, his team is going to examine the dynamics and energy of the crowd and the surrounding environment on the day of the riot. Notably, he said that people who repeatedly spoke of fighting might have crossed the line into criminal territory.

As reported by The Daily Dot, Ali Alexander, who spoke at a rally on the night before the storming of the Capitol and subsequent riots, controversially shouted "victory or death" to the crowd.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.