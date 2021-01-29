Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
Meghan McCain Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress Throwback Pic To Celebrate Best Pal Josh Rupley's Birthday
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Meghan McCain looked stunning in a throwback photo taken on the day of her wedding in November 2017. The post honored her best pal Josh Rupley in celebration of his birthday. Meghan stood next to her longtime friend for the pic, which was snapped at her nuptials to writer Ben Domenech.

Meghan wore her bridal gown -- a stunning creation by Marchesa -- in the photograph. The conservative commentator told People that she chose the light pink gown -- which was dotted with beads and lace -- because she didn't want to wear white. She called the color "non-traditional" and said that making a final decision on what to wear for her special day was very easy.

Meghan believed her wedding fashion was reminiscent of a "1930s look" and claimed the gown looked as if it could have been her grandmother's.

In her bouquet, Meghan carried a gorgeous arrangement of green, antique white, deep purple, and burgundy blooms.

Her hair was pulled back over her right ear and fashioned into long and loose waves that framed the left side of her face in a retro style.

Standing next to Meghan in the photo below was Josh. He wore a fur jacket over a steel gray suit, a bolero tie over a white dress shirt, and a matching gray fedora. In his lapel was a flower that matched those in Meghan's bridal bouquet.

The wedding, reported People, took place at the McCain family ranch in Sedona, Arizona.

The Western-themed event reflected both the bride and groom's favorite things. It featured a cigar bar, gambling casino with roulette and poker tables, and slot machines. Family and friends enjoyed themselves late into the evening hours in celebration of the happy couple.

The event date was pushed up in order for Meghan's father, the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle. The lawmaker was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive Stage 4 brain cancer, several weeks prior to the celebration.

In the comments section, Meghan's fans loved the throwback snap and the way she honored her friendship with Josh.

"You looked beautiful in your gown! Gorgeous flowers as well," wrote one fan.

"I just LOVE your outfit!!! Happy birthday to your friend!!" a second follower claimed.

"You look breathtaking! But I have to say you are more gorgeous than ever after having Liberty," a third Instagram user penned.

"You look fantastic. Lovely bouquet. You are Blessed to have a friend like Josh," a fourth follower remarked.

Josh also works as a hairstylist on The View -- the ABC weekday talk series which Meghan co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar.

