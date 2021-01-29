Ashley Roberts Drops It Down Low In White Booty Shorts & High Heels And Sips Wine While Exercising

Ashley Roberts made working out look like a blast by incorporating a wine glass into her fitness routine. In a video posted to her Instagram page, The Pussycat Dolls member demonstrated how she worked her toned glutes while sipping on some wine.

Ashley, 39, stunned in an all-white ensemble that showcased both the curvy and toned parts of her beautiful body. She rocked a skintight crop top with short sleeves and a crew neck. Her bottoms were a pair of flattering booty shorts that showed off the peachy shape of her pert derrière. On her feet, she wore ribbed Nike ankle socks and some unusual workout shoes: a pair of patent leather stiletto heels in robin's egg blue.

She added a touch of bling to her workout wear with a pendant necklace and a pair of stud earrings. She opted for a flirty hairstyle, wearing her blond locks in French-braided pigtails.

A close-up shot of the "Don't Cha" hitmaker's feet showed her taking a few tiny steps in her sexy shoes. Her high heels accentuated her sculpted calf muscles, but the exercise she demonstrated targeted her buns of steel. Before she began, she saucily kicked a rolled-up workout mat to make it flat. She then sat a stemmed glass and a bottle of white wine on top of it. She got down on her knees on to pour the beverage.

Ashley then leaned forward and placed her left hand on the mat. With her right, she lifted the glass up and began to drink. At the same time, she performed a few donkey kicks by keeping her left knee locked into position as she lifted her corresponding thigh behind her.

The clip concluded with a shot of Ashley getting extra naughty by angling her backside toward the camera. She stood with her legs apart and dropped it down low to pick up a yellow piece of paper on the floor. While glancing back at her viewers, she treated them to a little bounce. She provocatively arched her back as she slowly raised back up.

The sassy soundtrack Ashley chose to capture her weekend mood was Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix featuring Beyonce. Her fun fitness video proved to be popular with her Instagram followers.

"Watched that about 100 times already," read one response in the comments section.

"Seriously though? Holy smoke show!" gushed another fan.

"Great video, brightens up my lockdown time," read a third rave review.

"Balance is important, looks like you nailed it," added a fourth admirer.

Ashley doesn't have to be in motion for her followers to shower her with praise. They also went wild over a still shot of the singer squatting down in a sheer sparkly mini dress.