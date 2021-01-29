Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 29, 2021
Ashley Roberts Drops It Down Low In White Booty Shorts & High Heels And Sips Wine While Exercising
nsfw
Treva Bowdoin

Ashley Roberts made working out look like a blast by incorporating a wine glass into her fitness routine. In a video posted to her Instagram page, The Pussycat Dolls member demonstrated how she worked her toned glutes while sipping on some wine.

Ashley, 39, stunned in an all-white ensemble that showcased both the curvy and toned parts of her beautiful body. She rocked a skintight crop top with short sleeves and a crew neck. Her bottoms were a pair of flattering booty shorts that showed off the peachy shape of her pert derrière. On her feet, she wore ribbed Nike ankle socks and some unusual workout shoes: a pair of patent leather stiletto heels in robin's egg blue.

She added a touch of bling to her workout wear with a pendant necklace and a pair of stud earrings. She opted for a flirty hairstyle, wearing her blond locks in French-braided pigtails.

A close-up shot of the "Don't Cha" hitmaker's feet showed her taking a few tiny steps in her sexy shoes. Her high heels accentuated her sculpted calf muscles, but the exercise she demonstrated targeted her buns of steel. Before she began, she saucily kicked a rolled-up workout mat to make it flat. She then sat a stemmed glass and a bottle of white wine on top of it. She got down on her knees on to pour the beverage.

Ashley then leaned forward and placed her left hand on the mat. With her right, she lifted the glass up and began to drink. At the same time, she performed a few donkey kicks by keeping her left knee locked into position as she lifted her corresponding thigh behind her.

The clip concluded with a shot of Ashley getting extra naughty by angling her backside toward the camera. She stood with her legs apart and dropped it down low to pick up a yellow piece of paper on the floor. While glancing back at her viewers, she treated them to a little bounce. She provocatively arched her back as she slowly raised back up.

The sassy soundtrack Ashley chose to capture her weekend mood was Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix featuring Beyonce. Her fun fitness video proved to be popular with her Instagram followers.

"Watched that about 100 times already," read one response in the comments section.

"Seriously though? Holy smoke show!" gushed another fan.

"Great video, brightens up my lockdown time," read a third rave review.

"Balance is important, looks like you nailed it," added a fourth admirer.

Ashley doesn't have to be in motion for her followers to shower her with praise. They also went wild over a still shot of the singer squatting down in a sheer sparkly mini dress.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.