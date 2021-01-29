Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 29, 2021
Lyna Perez Puts Killer Curves On Display In Minuscule Bikini
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Brunette model Lyna Perez knows how to dazzle her 6.1 million Instagram followers, and most of the time she does it wearing the tiniest swimsuits she can find. She kicked off the weekend with a video where she wore a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

The bathing suit had a print pattern that included black circles on a white background. The top to the number had small triangle cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The neck straps crisscrossed on her chest before wrapping around her neck. The bottoms were equally revealing with a small piece of fabric held between her legs and thin side straps pulled high on her hips.

Lyna styled her long hair in loose curls, and she accessorized with a pair of heart-shaped dangle earrings.

The clip showed Lyna in or near a swimming pool in various positions that gave her fans incredible views of her curvy figure. The video began by showing her walking toward the lens while her breasts bounced. Several segments showed her stepping into the pool and stretching her arms over her head. In one scene, she ran her hands over her curvy hips while she smiled. The model spun around at one point and gave her followers a good look at her pert derrière.

The video was an ad for Bang Energy drinks, and at one point Lyna drank from a can of the beverage. The close-up angle gave her fans a good look at her ample chest. Another section of the film featured her running her hands through her hair while gazing at the lens with a sultry expression on her face. Next, she struck a flirty pose that flaunted her butt.

In the caption, she asked her fans a playful question.

The post was a smash hit, with more than 35,000 of Lyna's admirers hitting the heart button within 45 minutes of her sharing it. Dozens took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

"You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing," one comment read.

"Holy hell you look hot!" a second Instagram user wrote adding flame emoji.

"Absolutely gorgeous love you beautiful," a third follower gushed.

"Wow really you're slaying," a fourth admirer added with several emoji that included a red heart and a kiss.

Earlier in the month, Lyna shared an update where she rocked a pink bikini that did her fabulous figure nothing but favors. The minuscule number had narrow cups that barely covered her nipples. The bottoms were also skimpy, covering only what she needed to keep the image from violating Instagram's nudity policy.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.