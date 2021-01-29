Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
Joe Biden Official Disguised 'Bribes And Payoffs' As 'Speaking Fees,' Columnist Says
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

President Joe Biden's newly appointed treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, is again coming under fire for her ties to Wall Street for taking $810,000 in speaking fees from Citadel, which has ties to hedge funds that have lost significant amounts of money in the GameStop surge. The renewed focus on the funding comes as Biden's administration faces scrutiny amid rumors that it was involved in the recent halt of trading to curb the losses of hedge funds.

In a piece for Breitbart, columnist John Nolte argued that Yellen's "speaking fees" were actually "bribes and payoffs." The writer noted that Yellen allegedly earned more than $7 million in just two years from over 50 virtual and in-person engagements.

"The numbers are outrageous. Why would anyone drop hundreds of thousands of dollars to have some former fed chair come in to tell tired war stories and do some punditry?" he asked.

"Sorry, but these speaking fees are nothing more than America's elites figuring out a way to legalize bribes and payoffs. That's it. That's all that's going on here."
Nolte highlighted conservative commentator Jack Posobiec's recent list of Yellen's speaking fees earned from the financial district.
Posobiec recently suggested that Biden's administration is "in the pocket" of the financial sector and alleged that Yellen is compromised. He also underlined that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Yellen's speaking fees and claimed that she earned them.

Nolte criticized the politicians and media networks that supported the hedge fund billionaires -- who have pushed back against the mobilization of Redditors to influence stocks they have stakes in.

"Funnel a few million to Yellen, give CNNLOL and CNBC some nifty stock tips… That's all it costs Wall Street to protect its billions and destroy the Reddit barbarians, whose only sin is outsmarting you."

Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen arrives at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting September 17, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Win McNamee

As noted by The Federalist, Yellen will not recuse herself from advising Biden on the GameStop controversy despite her ties to Citadel. Notably, Psaki on Thursday brushed aside the conflict of interest and suggested that her links to the company should not be a surprise. The publication noted that the business is the largest customer of the stock-trading platform Robinhood, which put a halt to the trading of GameStop and other stocks.

Elsewhere, Justin Kan claimed that Citadel might have coordinated with Robinhood.

The company notably invested $2.75 billion to bail out Melvin Capital, one of the companies that conceded defeat amid the video game business' Redditor-driven stock surge.

