January 29, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Stuns In Pink Lingerie While Spreading Her Legs On A Bed
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Friday, January 29, American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded a tantalizing photo for her 2.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 30-year-old striking a seductive pose on a bed adorned with a white duvet. Niece lied on her back and spread her legs. She placed her hands above her head and closed her eyes with a small smile playing on her lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in light pink lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a plunging bra and a garter belt attached to a pair of garters with rose gold detailing. The risque outfit put her incredible curves and sculpted thighs on full display. In addition, the color of the lingerie set beautifully complemented her fair skin. She also appeared to be wearing pale pink cuffs on her wrists.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation humorously revealed that she owed the same lingerie in a different color. She noted that she made the purchase even though it was not necessary.

A few of Niece's fans flocked to the comments section to state that they related to her caption.

"Lol I did the exact same thing," wrote one commenter, along with a crying-laughing emoji.

"As someone who just bought this same set.... after also owning it in black.... this caption speaks to my SOUL," remarked another social media user.

Many fans also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"This is absolutely breathtaking! Truly a vision of beauty!" gushed an admirer, adding a thumbs-up emoji to the end of the comment.

"Why are you so pretty?" added a different devotee.

Niece engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 72,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Niece is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram's community guidelines regarding nudity.

Recently, she uploaded a picture that showed her facing away from the camera. She sported a tank top and a tiny thong that accentuated her toned derriere. That suggestive snap has been liked over 175,000 times since it was shared.

