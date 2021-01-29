Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
Holly Sonders Flaunts Her Flawless Figure By Kneeling On A Bed In Batman Panties
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Former Fox Sports personality Holly Sonders shared a titillating snapshot with her 548,000 Instagram followers on Friday morning. She immediately had pulses racing with this one and cleverly left everybody anxious to see more.

The new photo featured Holly posing in a bedroom. The room contained a number of feminine touches and provided a fabulous contrast to the former golfer's sexy ensemble and pose.

Holly kneeled on top of the white bedspread. She had her knees spread apart and had her feet tucked under her booty.

The buxom brunette raised her arms and placed both of her hands against her head. Then, she raised her index finger on each hand straight up. It seemed that this may have been intended to resemble the iconic pointy ears of the superhero Batman.

The 33-year-old had most of her brunette tresses pulled away from her face and fastened behind her head. A few wisps were left loose and they gently framed both sides of her face. Holly looked directly at the photographer with a sultry expression and slight smile on her face.

Other than a belly button ring, Holly seemed to go without accessories for this snap. Her panties were yellow with black accents and the Batman logo was screened across the front.

It seems that during the actual photoshoot, Holly went topless. However, she noted in her caption that her friend Ashlee utilized her drawing skills to add a bit of an enhancement to this snap.

A faux bra or bikini top was painted on over Holly's otherwise bare breasts. The simple fake triangle top was in a yellow hue that perfectly matched the panties and a black "BG" was scribbled across the thin band.

This pose and ensemble allowed Holly to showcase a significant amount of cleavage. Her rock-hard abs were on full display, and her shapely thighs and curvy hips had jaws dropping.

In less than an hour after Holly had first shared this sexy snap, more than 3,000 people had already hit the "like" button and about 100 also commented.

"So bomb babe," one fan remarked.

"You win IG every time," another raved.

"That outfit is everything!!!" a third user declared.

"Holy Hotty Batman!" someone else teased.

Earlier this week, Holly gave her followers a thrill in a different way. She covered her killer physique in just a bath towel and teasingly asked if anybody wanted a massage.

Plenty of the golfer's fans noted their enthusiasm for accepting such a sultry offer, and the photo received more than 6,000 likes.

