Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 29, 2021
March For Life Adjusts To Pandemic & Biden Administration For 2021 Edition
News
Terrence Smith

The coronavirus pandemic means that the 2021 edition of March for Life will be taking place as an almost entirely virtual event, but that isn't the only thing that has changed since 2020, according to a report from CNN. The annual anti-abortion march will find a new Joe Biden administration in the White House with a focus on women's rights, but a Supreme Court with another conservative judge in Amy Coney Barrett.

Despite the changing legal landscape in Washington D.C., organizers will continue to push for the overturning of Roe v. Wade 48 years after the 1973 Supreme Court ruling. The organization's goal is for the march to continue until it has been struck from law.

"When we have a pro-life administration, you know, we're marching to encourage them and show support. And when we have a pro-abortion administration, like we currently have now, it's to let them know that we're not going away," said Carol Tobias, the president of the National Right to Life Committee.

Tobias will be among the small number of attendees in D.C. who will march in person.

The march typically draws around 100,00 people annually. While the coronavirus pandemic, along with added security measures following events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, has moved things mostly online, it will still draw elected officials to speak and share their anti-abortion views. Currently scheduled are Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey and Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida, who are Republicans, and Rep. Angie Hatton of Kentucky and state Sen. Mike Gabbard of Hawaii, who are Democrats. Gabbard is better known as the father of former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the 47th March For Life rally on the National Mall, January 24, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Mark Wilson

However, it would be impossible for the March for Life to match the high-profile appearance of Donald Trump in 2020, the first time a sitting president has spoken at the rally. The marches drew many supporters of Trump from the businessman's time in office and was even the setting of a viral moment in 2019 when a high school student in a "Make America Great Again" hat was involved in a confrontation.

With Biden now in the White House after a campaign that saw him regularly voice his support for the expansion of abortion rights, anti-abortion activists will have to take a different approach. The primary focus is on lobbying Congress to maintain current restrictions such as the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funds to pay for abortion, and pushing politicians at the state level to increase restrictions on abortion access.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.