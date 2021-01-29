Pro Golfer Paige Spiranac Shares A Cleavage-Baring Selfie With Mini Shorts While Discussing Her Insecurities

Social media star Paige Spiranac stunned her 2.9 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo where she wore a tiny pair of knit shorts with a very revealing crop top.

The top featured long sleeves and a plunging V-neckline that exposed the model's collarbone and décolletage. Across the bust was a faux-wrap detail that added visual interest to the look while drawing attention to her tiny midriff. The color of the top was a creamy white hue that flattered the Arizona native's sun-kissed skin. The fabric was a fuzzy-looking material that was also slightly see-through, revealing that the model was wearing a darker bra underneath.

Spiranac completed the look with a pair of incredibly tiny shorts as she exposed her toned midsection. They were a high-waisted silhouette with a band that cinched at her midriff to emphasize her hourglass figure. Befitting mini shorts, the hemline was short and ended at her upper thighs. The material was a light gray color and made from a knit fabric. The garment featured a cable-knit pattern that added a touch of wintry coziness to the other sultry shot.

The pro-golfer kept the rest of her look simple and casual, save for a bright red manicure that added a fun pop of color to the shot. Spiranac styled her hair into a side part and sported a voluminous blowout so that her wavy blond locks cascaded down past her shoulders.

Spiranac took the selfie through a reflection in the mirror. For the occasion, the influencer sat on the ground and placed her right hand on her knees. She used her other hand to take the photo with her phone.

In the caption, Spiranac discussed how she sometimes sufferes from anxiety, especially when social media is involved. She then shared her own methods of dealing with stress and expressed her hope that her tips would help some of her followers.

Fans loved the new update and awarded the shot around 112,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments.

"Beautiful as always Paige," one awestruck user raved, emphasizing the compliment with a red heart symbol.

"You are gorgeous and shouldn't be jealous of anyone," a second fan encouraged, referencing Spiranac's confession that she sometimes compared herself to others.

"Keep your head up! You look fabulous," a third gushed.

"Much love and support! Regardless of what's out there, you're always unique (with what you do), and of high value," a fourth admirer wished, concluding the comment with a number of emoji, including a sparkle symbol and applauding sign.

