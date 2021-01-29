Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Bare Bottom In Pink Thong & Black Leather Straps
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Former Playboy model Ana Cheri geared up for Valentine's Day in her latest Instagram share. The brunette beauty took to the site to share a racy video that featured her rocking a set of pink lingerie with a strappy black ensemble that included garter belts.

Ana's bra was made from a semi-sheer fabric with cups that had scalloped edges. The panties had a thong cut with a small sheer panel between her legs.

The model added an edgy vibe to the outfit with the strappy getup, which was embellished with silver ring details and buckles. The top wrapped around her neck and went down the center front of her chest. It also featured feathered wings on the back. The number cinched around her waist, and the garter belts fell at the middle of her thighs. She also sported a pair of long, sheer black gloves.

Ana wore her tresses down in loose waves.

In the caption, the popular influencer left a playful remark about cupid and Valentine's Day. Dozens of her followers took to the comments to compliment Ana.

The update was a hit, garnering more than 44,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

"You can always be my Cupid Ana. So Beautiful & Special," one admirer gushed.

"Wow You are very pretty," a second follower wrote, adding several emoji that included a kiss and tulip.

"How the hell your body looks so slick and perfect," a third Instagram user commented.

"You're so beautiful," a fourth fan added, with rose and heart emoji.

Ana was outside and appeared to be standing near a garage with several pieces of furniture behind her. The sun was bright, illuminating her bronze skin.

The video began with Ana facing the camera with bare feet, holding three long-stemmed pink roses in one hand while her other hand covered her breasts. The model smiled at the lens while she kicked up one knee while bending over and blowing a kiss. The next scene had her standing up on her toes while holding the blooms between her legs and flashing a big smile.

The clip jumped to a scene where the beauty was captured from behind. With her head turned to one side, she held the roses up to her nose. The lens zoomed in on her butt before zooming back out and showing Ana from behind while she bent over. She turned sideways, showing off her shapely thighs before the video ended.

