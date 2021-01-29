Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
WWE's Dana Brooke Flaunts Her Enviable Figure While Rocking One-Piece Bodysuit & Heels
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

WWE's Dana Brooke took to Instagram on Friday and shared a tantalizing snap with her 1.1 million followers, much to their delight. However, while she looked stunning in the photo, she made sure to remind her followers that there's more to her than looks and that she should never be underestimated.

Brooke certainly looked and appeared confident going into this Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where she'll compete in the titular women's Battle Royale match for an opportunity to wrestle for a title at WrestleMania 37.

The image saw the WWE superstar standing in front of a plain white backdrop and posing for the camera with a mysterious expression on her face. Her body was positioned in a silhouette stance as she placed one hand on her hip and the other on her head. She also rocked a very stylish outfit for the occasion.

Brooke wore a figure-hugging black one-piece bodysuit that exposed her legs and a significant amount of cleavage. The wrestler opted for simplicity with her get-up, pairing the racy attire with only matching heels and a red belt wrapped around her midriff.

In the accompanying caption, Brooke claimed that she's very confident in her abilities and what she can achieve. Ryan Loco, who is responsible for taking many pics that get shared by wrestling babes, was credited as the photographer.

The upload went down a treat with her fans and peers as well. At the time of this writing, over 22,000 have hit the like button. Some of them also spared a moment to let Brooke know how much they appreciate her.

"You are very beautiful," wrote one follower.

"You look so beautiful in your outfit, love looking at your legs," gushed a second admirer.

"I'm really looking for true love," declared a third fan, suggesting that Brooke would be a suitable significant other.

"Another stunning picture," noted another social media user.

The WWE star has treated her fans to a few sultry snaps in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to the aforementioned image-sharing platform earlier this month and treated her followers to a shot of her rocking a snakeskin bikini.

Brooke also paid tribute to Barbie recently. The Inquisitr reported that she hit up Instagram to share a pic of her sporting a white one-piece bodysuit and pink jacket as she twirled her locks. The post also went down a treat with the blond bombshell's admirers, gaining thousands of likes and positive responses.

