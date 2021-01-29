Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 29, 2021
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors Hit A Fever Pitch After Ring Pics Hit The Internet
Famous Relationships
Lucille Barilla

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fueled engagement rumors during their recent visit to New York City -- where Kelly is slated to be the musical guest during this week's episode of Saturday Night Live. Fox reportedly accompanied Kelly to rehearsals and was seen with a huge diamond on the third finger of her left hand as they exited their hotel, the Daily Mail reported.

In paparazzi photographs published by the Daily Mail, Fox was also seen wearing the large ring as she entered the building where SNL is taped. She kept the bauble hidden under a large pink coat that she held over her arm. In the same hand, she held a water bottle.

The ring appeared to be a large square diamond set on a thick gold band.

Kelly also wore a ring on his left hand, but his jewelry appeared to be more of an accessory item. His unique piece wrapped around his finger from the back and featured an open center in the front.

Neither Fox nor Kelly have yet to confirm that they are engaged.

Fox and Kelly have been an item since revealing their relationship on Instagram shortly after she split from her husband of almost 10 years, Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green. She and Green are parents to three children — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

"Achingly beautiful boy my heart is yours," Fox wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself and the musician from August, as seen here.

Machine Gun Kelly, John Krasinski, and Heidi Gardner (L-R) appear at a 2021 Saturday Night Live taping.
NBC | Rosalind O'Connor

Kelly met the Transformers actress on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film tells the story of an FBI agent and a Florida State officer who team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases, per IMDb. The movie also stars Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Sistine Stallone, and Lukas Haas.

Kelly spoke publicly about his feelings for the actress to actor Dave Franco for Interview Magazine. He credited Fox with helping him during the "dark nights" when he was not able to figure out why he was so in his head. He added that she helped him put things into perspective.

Kelly also revealed that he felt his relationship with Fox has allowed him to "leave the spaceship and give himself to the cosmos." He said that Fox helped him tremendously by being a partner who had the rope and could yank him "back to the space station" when needed.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.