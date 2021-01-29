Spoilers For Friday's 'General Hospital': Nina Tries To Make Sense Of The Necklace Situation

General Hospital spoilers for Friday indicate that emotions will be running high throughout Port Charles. Not only is Dante fighting for his life after a drunken Alexis stabbed him with a syringe, but Nina is desperate for answers at the Metro Court.

Carly desperately tried to keep Nina from seeing the half-heart pendant on Sasha's neck during her live television interview with Jackie. However, she was unsuccessful. Nina rushed from her Crimson office to the Metro Court and initially tore into Sasha for tormenting her like this.

Sasha, of course, knew nothing about the piece of jewelry. In fact, she hadn't even realized it'd been put around her neck. Soon, it was noted that it was Avery's necklace and that she's originally found it by the cabin.

Carly and Jax know much more than that, but it didn't appear that Nina made the connection to Nelle right away. The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter suggests that she'll be asking plenty of questions during Friday's show though.

The General Hospital preview shows her asking if "she" could really be her daughter. She is looking at Jax and Carly as she asks this, and Valentin is standing to her side.

On Thursday, Valentin suggested that Carly might know more about the pendant than they did. He was right, but even he did not realize where this would head as Nina pushed to learn the truth.

When Nina asks if "she" could really be her daughter, is she referencing Nelle at this point? According to SheKnows Soaps , Nina will be quite curious about something and this is surely related to who originally owned the necklace.

General Hospital spoilers for this week had teased that Jax would admit he couldn't keep lying to Nina. That loaded moment should come in connection to this question she asks, and it may be that viewers will be left with a bit of a cliffhanger.

Are Jax and Carly finally backed into a corner to the point where they will finally admit that the necklace had been Nelle's? General Hospital teasers for Monday note that Nina will reflect on a missed opportunity.

That tidbit certainly could signal that she will learn from Jax that Nelle had been the owner of the pendant and apparently was her biological daughter. General Hospital viewers aren't entirely convinced there's not still another twist of sorts to come with this though.

In the coming days, Valentin will snap at Carly. Jax will try to convince Carly that Nina's an ally rather than a threat, and he'll step up to defend his ex-wife later in the coming week. General Hospital spoilers tease that this will be an intense situation for the next few episodes and viewers are ready to watch the chaos.