Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 29, 2021
Republican Group Urges Lawmakers Who Supported Donald Trump To Resign
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

The Republican Accountability Project, a conservative group opposed to former President Donald Trump, has decided to take aim at his loyalists in the U.S. Congress.

According to a Friday report from The Hill, the group -- which was formed earlier this month -- is going to spend approximately $1 million on billboards slamming Republican Party lawmakers who endorsed Trump's evidence-free conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump spent months claiming that the presidential race was stolen form him and rigged for Democrat Joe Biden, despite the fact that courts across the nation dismissed his campaign's lawsuits as baseless.

Trump's efforts to overturn the results culminated on January 6, when a crowd of his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building in a doomed attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote.

Ten Republican members of the House of Representatives voted against certifying the Electoral College vote. Two senators, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, did the same.

The Republican Accountability Project billboards will target every Republican who sided with Trump, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

"You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked. Sen. Cruz: Resign," one billboard targeting the Texas Republican reads.

In addition, the organization has vowed to raise $50 million for Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

They will also launch a television campaign and run attack advertisements in their targets' districts. The ads, some of which will air during popular Fox News shows Fox & Friends and Hannity, will tie the lawmakers' rhetoric to the January 6 riots.

The group shared one of the advertisements via Twitter. The video clip, which can be viewed below, features inflammatory statements from Republican politicians and accuses them of inciting the January 6 riots.

Sarah Longwell, the executive director of the Republican Accountability Project, said in a statement that Trump loyalists should not be allowed to hold office.
"These representatives and senators helped incite the attack on the Capitol by spreading lies about the election. They have proved that they are unfit to hold office. They should be nowhere near power."
Trump, meanwhile, is allegedly plotting to take down GOP lawmakers who wronged him.

Trump's longtime adviser Corey Lewandowski confirmed in an interview on Thursday that the former president "will continue to be actively involved in recruiting candidates and holding elected officials accountable for their votes."

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.