Republican Group Urges Lawmakers Who Supported Donald Trump To Resign

The Republican Accountability Project, a conservative group opposed to former President Donald Trump, has decided to take aim at his loyalists in the U.S. Congress.

According to a Friday report from The Hill, the group -- which was formed earlier this month -- is going to spend approximately $1 million on billboards slamming Republican Party lawmakers who endorsed Trump's evidence-free conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump spent months claiming that the presidential race was stolen form him and rigged for Democrat Joe Biden, despite the fact that courts across the nation dismissed his campaign's lawsuits as baseless.

Trump's efforts to overturn the results culminated on January 6, when a crowd of his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building in a doomed attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote.

Ten Republican members of the House of Representatives voted against certifying the Electoral College vote. Two senators, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, did the same.

The Republican Accountability Project billboards will target every Republican who sided with Trump, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

"You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked. Sen. Cruz: Resign," one billboard targeting the Texas Republican reads.

In addition, the organization has vowed to raise $50 million for Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

They will also launch a television campaign and run attack advertisements in their targets' districts. The ads, some of which will air during popular Fox News shows Fox & Friends and Hannity, will tie the lawmakers' rhetoric to the January 6 riots.

The group shared one of the advertisements via Twitter. The video clip, which can be viewed below, features inflammatory statements from Republican politicians and accuses them of inciting the January 6 riots.

Trump wasn’t the only one who incited the attack on the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/BbPbKBpNVg — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 29, 2021

"These representatives and senators helped incite the attack on the Capitol by spreading lies about the election. They have proved that they are unfit to hold office. They should be nowhere near power."

Sarah Longwell, the executive director of the Republican Accountability Project, said in a statement that Trump loyalists should not be allowed to hold office.Trump, meanwhile, is allegedly plotting to take down GOP lawmakers who wronged him.

Trump's longtime adviser Corey Lewandowski confirmed in an interview on Thursday that the former president "will continue to be actively involved in recruiting candidates and holding elected officials accountable for their votes."