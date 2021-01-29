Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
Bethany Lily April Flashes Bare Chest Underneath Leather Jacket: 'Ready To Ride?'
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Bethany Lily April returned to her Instagram account this week to share a steamy new update with her adoring fans. The buxom blond showed off plenty of skin as she slayed in a revealing ensemble.

In the sexy shots, Bethany looked like a total smokeshow while rocking a biker outfit. The model flashed her bare chest as she went braless underneath a black leather jacket. She left the coat unzipped in order to showcase her massive cleavage and flat tummy.

She added a pair of skintight black pants as well. The bottoms hugged her hourglass shape, clinging to her hips and tiny waist in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display. She accessorized the style with a gold chain and pendant around her neck. She completed the look with a pair of thigh-high heeled boots.

In the first photo, Bethany sat on the floor next to some motorcycles. She grabbed at a strap from her jacket with one hand as the other came up to her lips while she closed her eyes and smiled brightly for the camera.

In the second shot. she stared at the lens with her legs apart and her knees bent. She rested one arm on top of a helmet that she held in her lap. The third pic was nearly the same but featured Bethany looking away from the camera.

In the background of the shots, some bikes and parts could be seen, In the caption, Bethany asked her fans if they were ready to go for a ride.

Her long blond hair was pulled away from her forehead. Her bangs were twisted into thin braids as the rest of her straight locks hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Bethany's over 3.6 million followers appeared to approve of the post. The pics garnered more than 49,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they were shared on her feed. Her admirers also combined to leave over 770 comments.

"Absolutely gorgeous," one follower stated.

"You compliment the fantastic Italian motor bikes perfectly," another wrote.

"You have the cutest smile," a third social media user gushed.

"Gorgeous as always," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in racy outfits. She often flaunts her fit figure in daring styles.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Bethany recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a plunging bathing suit while enjoying a day outdoors. To date, that post has racked up more than 93,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.

