January 29, 2021
Dasha Mart Looks Bronzed And Beautiful As She Relaxes At The Pool In A Teeny Mint Green Bikini
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Another day, another eye-popping new Instagram post from Dasha Mart. The Russian model shows off her phenomenal figure in scanty ensembles on the social media platform on almost a daily basis, and continued the trend on Friday, January 29.

Taking to her account just moments ago, Dasha sent temperatures soaring with a series of three snaps that saw her looking bronzed and beautiful in a teeny mint green bikini from Oh Polly that popped against her deep tan. The scanty two-piece included a halter-style top with extra thin straps that were knotted tightly behind her neck, leaving her toned arms and shoulders bare for her audience to admire. It had a plunging neckline and tiny triangle cups that showed off her voluptuous cleavage, while its tight band helped to accentuate her slender frame.

The matching bottoms were just as risque, showing off her killer curves and shapely thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. The swimwear also featured a thin waistband that fit snugly around her hips, further accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Dasha sported the racy swimwear during a day by a luxurious pool, which a geotag on the post indicated was in Miami, Florida. She leaned up against a tall palm tree in the first photo of the upload, gathering her light brown locks behind her head in both hands as she basked in the warmth of the golden sun.

The beauty stood in the water with her backside to the camera for the second shot, revealing the cheeky design of her swimsuit bottoms that left her enviable buns completely exposed. A glimpse of sideboob also made its way into the frame as she worked the lens, giving the photo even more of a seductive vibe.

The update concluded with another shot of the model standing in the sand. She wore a blissful look on her face and teased her followers by tugging at the strap of her bikini top while the gentle breeze blew through her long hair.

In the caption, Dasha asked her fans to pick which of the three photos were their favorite. Many happily shared their opinions of the sizzling snaps, while others simply took a moment to compliment the social media star.

"2 all day," one person wrote.

"Divine, a Goddess! In my opinion, it is difficult for photos to be bad. Top!" remarked another fan.

"One & two & three. All are amazing," a third follower commented.

"FLAWLESS," added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 4,300 likes after just 20 minutes of going live.

