January 29, 2021
Alexa Collins Bares Sizzling Booty In Lacy Thong Lingerie
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

On Wednesday, Alexa Collins spiced up the feed of her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a seductive lingerie pic that earned her more than 26,500 likes from her eager audience. The blond bombshell spotlighted her perky posterior in a skimpy thong teddy, teasing fans as she seemingly tugged on the sides of her one-piece.

The outfit was crafted out of a see-through lace fabric, whose transparent nature added to the sultry showing of skin. Semi-sheer mesh inserts decorated it here and there, providing contrast to the elegant floral print. The number was extremely low-cut and nearly completely bared her supple back. Its strappy design gave fans a peek at Alexa's toned shoulder and arms, while its tight fit accentuated her lean yet curvy physique. However, what attracted attention the most was the booty-baring bottoms, which left the model's peachy buns in full view of the camera.

The lingerie was a pastel-pink color that flattered Alexa's golden tan. The 25-year-old posed against a verdant backdrop of lush vegetation, which beautifully complemented her attire and added a jungle vibe to the shot.

The gorgeous blonde kept her accessories simple, only wearing a silver bracelet and matching band ring that added just the right amount of bling. She coordinated her manicure with her outfit, rocking a glimmering polish.

Alexa looked back at the camera with a sensuous stare and slightly parted her lips in a provocative way. The angle revealed a tempting glimpse of her chest, displaying a bit of sideboob. Her long tresses cascaded over her shoulder in wavy curls, further drawing the eye to her exposed back. A pair of super-thin straps crisscrossed above the daring neckline, producing the same effect.

The steamy upload left a lasting impression on her online admirers, judging by the flurry of gushing messages in the comments section of the post.

Jessica Bartlett declared herself "obsessed" with the smoking-hot look in a comment trailed by two cat heart-eyes emoji.

"Beautiful," remarked Valeria Orsini.

"Pretty in pink," chimed in Jilissa Zoltko.

Alexa's less famous followers also had plenty to say about the tantalizing upload, telling her she looked "fearless," "very pretty," and "absolutely stunning."

"The perfect teardrop," one user complimented her voluptuous behind, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

According to the geotag, the photo was taken somewhere in Miami, Florida.

Alexa followed up with a sizzling bikini post shared from a different location on Thursday, when she uploaded three new photos snapped in Costa Rica. The stunner teased fans with cleavage in the triple update, which saw her nearly bursting out of a barely there knitted swimsuit that largely failed to cover her ample assets.

