January 29, 2021
'DWTS' Mirrorball Winner Artem Chigvintsev & Fiancée Nikki Bella Finally Reveal Their Wedding Date
Famous Relationships
Lucille Barilla

Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner Artem Chigvintsev and his fiancée Nikki Bella have finally revealed their wedding date. The big news was announced during the season finale of Total Bellas.

"We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!" Nikki exclaimed to her sister Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan.

The couple, who welcomed son Matteo in July 2020, appeared elated to reveal their news after experiencing personal issues following the baby's birth. This included Nikki's bout with postpartum depression and feeling alone while Artem competed during the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars.

His job required him to be away from his new family while he rehearsed with his celebrity partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, in their quest for a mirrorball trophy. His being away so much for work became an issue that Nikki had to deal with and she confided in her sister about her feelings of "drowning."

Brie, in turn, told Artem and he felt taking on the demanding job to provide for his family may not have been the right decision.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Getty Images | Jon Kopaloff

Artem, who asked Nikki to marry him in January 2020, was saddened by what he learned. He said to the camera that he never wanted Nikki to feel the way she did and it broke his heart to realize he was torn in two different directions, reported E! News.

Nikki and Artem would later discuss the situation in a heart-to-heart in their new Napa Valley home. She said she did not want to bother him while he trained for his performances.

She also told him she felt "invisible" as she faced both mental and physical challenges as she tried to overcome the changes she had experienced since giving birth. Nikki shared that watching her husband on television and seeing him so happy on social media was difficult for her. She admitted she felt she may not be the one who could make him happy and explained she thought he should find someone who could.

In turn, Artem told her he was only so happy because he had her and their son. Nikki then encouraged her husband to keep pushing forward and to win a mirrorball for their family, which he eventually did. He and Kaitlyn won the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars. This was the first win for the dance pro, who has been a part of the show for nine seasons.

