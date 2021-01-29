Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
Kelsie Jean Smeby Goes Braless Under Her Jacket While Sporting String Bikini Bottoms
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Model Kelsie Jean Smeby has an incredible figure and she seems to enjoy putting it on display in revealing outfits. In her latest Instagram share, she flashed plenty of skin when she went braless under a jacket while sporting a pair of string bikini bottoms and a cowboy hat.

The picture was presented in monochrome format, so it was impossible to know what color her attire was, but that did not make the image any less titillating.

Kelsie's jacket was dark and appeared to be leather. The number was cropped at her waist and featured a belt. She wore it open, exposing her bare, voluptuous cleavage. All that could be seen of her panties were the thin straps that were pulled high on her waist.

The model added a western flair to the outfit with a pair of thigh-high boots that had metal tips. She also sported a cowboy hat.

For accessories, Kelsie went with a dainty body chain that fell between her breasts and wrapped around the sides of her waist. She also wore a pair of large hoop earrings.

The popular influencer faced the camera on a balcony with glass railings. The deck overlooked part of a city that included high-rises on one side of the frame and a woodsy area on the other. Other small buildings were visible and a foggy cityscape was in the distance.

Kelsie leaned against the balcony with both hands. The pose caused her jacket to open, revealing her ample cleavage. She bent one knee while giving the camera a sultry look. The pose showed off her hourglass shape and the sexy curve of her hips. The chain drew the eye down the middle of her chest to her waist.

In the caption, she left a playful remark.

Kelsie's fan base loved the snap and many took a moment to tell her so.

"Can this lady get any hotter, my goodness!" wrote one follower, adding several heart-eye and flame emoji to their message.

"Oh snap here she comes!!! Cosmic angel," a second user quipped.

"Wow, you are gorgeous," added a third admirer, along with several emoji that included hearts and kisses.

"Dam you keep killing it," a fourth fan weighed in.

Earlier this week, Kelsie shared an update that saw her looking smoking hot in a tiny black bikini with a straw hat. The post included two pictures that saw her modeling the number with a sheer coverup loosely around her shoulders while she posed outside.

