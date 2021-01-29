Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 29, 2021
Gabby Allen Spreads Her Legs In Tiny Black Booty Shorts
Instagram Models
Caitlin Albers

Instagram influencer Gabby Allen is showing off her best moves in her latest upload. The reality television star posed for a series of photos that were shared on her timeline on January 29. In the pics, Gabby struck several different poses, including one where she showed her flexibility while doing a split.

The Challenge: Double Agents star sat in the middle of an empty road while spreading her legs in opposite directions. Gabby wore an all-black ensemble that consisted of booty shorts and a windbreaker jacket. The 28-year-old had her jacket almost entirely unzipped, exposing her chest and showing that she wasn't wearing anything underneath. She held her hand at the bottom of the garb as she tugged on the zipper, but didn't reveal too much.

Gabby paired the outfit with a pair of black Chuck Taylor high tops. She wore her blond hair short and straight, with her bob trimmed just above her shoulders. The fitness guru also sported small gold hoop earrings that poked through her hair.

In her other photos, she wore the same look but showed different sides of it by posing from the side and the back. In one pic, the television personality spread her legs as she appeared to be doing a sit-up. Her toned midsection was exposed from her cropped jacket and looked super fit as she performed her workout.

In the caption, Gabby tagged the company behind her look and shared a promo code for her followers to use on their website. She also added the hourglass and lighting bolt emoji.

In just a few hours, the hot new upload brought in over 10,000 likes and dozens of comments. Fans of the MTV star complimented her outfit and strong body in the comments section, where they also left complimentary emoji like the heart-eyed smiley face and flame symbol.

"How are you even real," one fan asked.

"You absolute queen!! Insanely beautiful," wrote another.

"This is major," a third user praised.

"Literally obsessed with you," gushed a fourth follower, along with several pink heart emoji.

Gabby recently wowed her followers with a sexy bikini video, which she shared to her feed on January 28. The blue and green swimsuit showed off her incredible physique, including her toned tummy. Admirers of the Celebrity Big Brother alum commented on her abs as the post brought in over 257,000 views. Gabby noted the importance of angles when it came to posting pictures online and explained the right pose could be crucial to build confidence.

"We want to upload photos that we feel confident in and welcome comments appreciating how good we look, of course!" she wrote.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.