January 29, 2021
Nicole Thorne Goes Topless In Nothing But Black Thong Panties In Australia
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Nicole Thorne left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram snap uploaded on Thursday. The Aussie bombshell let it all hang out in front of the camera.

In the racy pics, Nicole looked hotter than ever as she opted to go topless in nothing but a pair of black thong panties. Her bare torso was fully visible as she showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her muscular back.

The panties were cut high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist. The lingerie gave fans a peek at her killer thighs. However, it was her perfectly round booty that stole the show.

In the first photo, Nicole stood on a balcony next to a man. She had her arms linked through his and her back arched as she posed with her backside toward the camera. She also looked over her shoulder to give a flirty smile at the lens.

The second shot featured her with her arms resting at her sides and her shoulders pulled back. Her head was tilted slightly as she stared out over a view of the city.

Some tall buildings were visible, as well as trees on the ground. In the caption, Nicole revealed she was checking out her neighbors. She also geotagged her location as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

She parted her long dark hair in the middle and styled her locks in loose curls that hung down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

Nicole's over 1.5 million followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 11,000 times in just 11 hours. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 110 messages for her.

"Lovely body," one follower wrote.

"Look at you," gushed a second fan.

"Hot and sexy," a third user remarked.

"That's it. I'm moving in," quipped a fourth person.

Nicole is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online uploads. She's often seen sporting sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, tight tops, and more in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posted a photo of herself in a nude bikini with ruffled trim as she soaked up some sunshine. That update was also a hit among her fans. As of this writing, it's raked in more than 11,000 likes and over 180 comments.

