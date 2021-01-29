Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 29, 2021
Kindly Myers Puts Enviable Buns & Bodacious Curves On Show In An Impossibly Tiny White Thong
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Kindly Myers proved her "professional smokeshow" status in a sizzling new Instagram post this week.

Taking to her account on Friday, January 29, the Playboy model stunned her 2.3 million followers on the social media platform with a sultry showing of skin that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The 35-year-old was seen leaning over the metal railing of a balcony with her backside to the camera -- a pose that made for an eye-popping display of her thong-clad booty that brought some serious heat to her page.

Kindly's enviable buns were in full view thanks to the impossibly tiny white lingerie's daring design, which also offered a peek at her bodacious curves and shapely thighs. Meanwhile, its thick, lacy band sat high and tight on her hips, helping to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The blond bombshell teamed her barely-there underwear with a gray hoodie that gave the look a cozy vibe. The knitted top fit snugly over Kindly's chest, emphasizing her voluptuous chest while its tight sleeves highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. The number also boasted a cropped length that hit right in the middle of her torso, offering a teasing peek at her flat tummy. Fans could also get a glimpse at the large "Invictus" tattoo that ran down the side of her midsection in a bold, loopy font.

Kindly glammed up the racy look with a pair of dainty diamond earrings. She flipped her long platinum locks over to one side of her shoulder and turned her head toward the camera to show off the bling while wearing a sensual expression on her face by spreading her plump lips into a coy smile.

Fans wasted no time in showing their love for the NSFW new addition to Kindly's feed, awarding it nearly 6,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and hit up the comments section, where many left compliments for the social media star.

"You look amazing," one person wrote.

"Beautiful and gorgeous," praised another fan.

"Princess you shine like the sun, your beauty is dazzling, you are very sexy and attractive, happy Friday," a third follower gushed.

"Absolutely stunning," added a fourth admirer.

The Instagram sensation has been entertaining her followers with smoking-hot new photos every day this week, much to their delight. On Thursday, she sent temperatures soaring as she posed in the kitchen while rocking skintight jeans and a lacy bra. Prior to that, the model shared a sizzling poolside snap that saw her rocking a minuscule white bikini that left little to the imagination.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.