Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 29, 2021
Hailey Clauson Leaves Little To The Imagination While Rocking A Bikini In The Snow
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Hailey Clauson braved the cold in the most recent snap that was featured on her Instagram feed. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model added the throwback to her feed on January 29, reminiscing of the time that she packed the wrong clothing.

She was photographed outside, where she posed in the middle of a snowy field. Her chilly hangout spot featured tall trees with snow-dusted branches. She spread her legs so they were at shoulder-width apart. She turned her head to the side, leaning it as far back as she could so her audience could only see her chin and neck.

The model had on a solid white bikini that did her bombshell body nothing but favors. Her top had string shoulders, impossibly small cups, and a scoop front. The neckline fell deep onto her chest, revealing her bronzed collar and a tease of cleavage. Its tiny cups covered what was necessary to meet Instagram's guidelines and they were spaced far apart to reveal even more skin. She layered the suit with a black jacket that was unzipped.

Hailey coupled the top with matching bikini bottoms. They boasted a low-cut front that showcased her toned abs. Its thick sides fit tightly over her hips, highlighting her trim midsection and waist. She chose to wear the sides pulled up high, which showed her slender legs in their entirety.

She packed a pair of red combat boots with black laces for the getaway, indicating that she didn't bring the wrong footwear for her trip. Her only visible accessory was a gold pendant necklace. She wore her blond hair down and it spilled over the middle of her back.

Fans have been pleased with the most recent addition to Hailey's feed. Within a short amount of time, the update accrued more than 6,900 likes and 90-plus comments. Several followers seemed thrilled with the packing mishap, complimenting the model on her fit figure. Many others struggled to find the right words to convey their feelings and used emoji intead.

"Those glorious legs, though!" one fan gushed, adding a series of flames and hearts to the end of their comment.

"Also @haileyclauson if I remember that shoot correct, you did bring a pretty cozy looking blanket with you," pointed out another follower.

"The snow queen has come with her boots. Gorgeous," a third remarked.

"Wow that's so hot that the snow is melting! You are amazing Hailey," added a fourth admirer, alongside a winky-face emoji.

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.