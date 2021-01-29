'Sports Illustrated' Model Kelsey Merritt Flaunts Pert Derriere In A Cheeky Swimsuit In Poolside Snaps

Kelsey Merritt enjoyed a relaxing day by the pool this week, where she looked hotter than ever in a chic swimsuit. The Filipina beauty took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a few snaps from her time by the water, much to the delight of her fans.

A total of two photos were included in the eye-popping new addition to Kelsey's feed. She was seen enjoying a beautiful day at a luxurious pool that overlooked a beautiful beach scene. The 24-year-old sat with her back to the camera in the first shot and dipped her feet into the calm, turquoise water while gazing into the distance through a pair of black sunglasses. The second snap captured her stretching out across the ledge of the outdoor natatorium with her legs slightly bent at the knees.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Kelsey's certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a more modest swimsuit compared to those she is seen rocking on the pages of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Magazine, though the look was still sexy nonetheless.

The model stunned as she showcased her flawless physique in a classic black one-piece that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The number featured thick straps that looped tightly around her arms, as well as a daring scoop-back design that exposed her toned shoulders and back. It clung tightly to her figure and cinched in at her waist, accentuating her flat tummy and slender frame. The garment also featured a square neckline that teased a peek at her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage.

Taking Kelsey's look to the next level was the swimwear's cheeky cut that left her pert derriere and enviable buns exposed for her followers to admire. The high-cut style also showcased her curvy hips and long, lean legs in their entirety, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her feed.

The double-pic update caught the attention of many of Kelsey's 1.6 million followers, who were hardly shy about showing the update some love. The post has amassed nearly 110,000 likes within 17 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

"Lovin the vibeee!!" one person wrote.

"Oh so gorgeous!" praised another fan.

"You look like a movie star," a third follower remarked.

"You're literally the prettiest," added a fourth admirer.

Fans did not need to scroll far through Kelsey's feed to get another look at her incredible body. A little further down her grid was an eye-popping shot of the model showing off her ample assets in a skimpy snakeskin-print bikini. That look proved to be a hit as well, earning over 216,000 likes and 832 comments to date.