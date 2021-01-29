Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Flaunts Shapely Thighs & Toned Abs In Unzipped Daisy Dukes
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Lauren Drain put on a sexy display in a casual outfit while showing off her gym-honed figure. The model shared a sultry new upload to her Instagram feed on January 29, and her fans have been loving the sight.

Lauren chose Las Vegas, Nevada, as the location for her latest photoshoot. She stood in an empty room with white walls and a wood door in the corner. The photo was snapped from a low angle, giving the illusion that Lauren's thighs were as big as her waist — something that the fitness coach mentioned in her caption. She popped her hip to the side, gave peace signs, and smiled for the camera.

Lauren wore a sexy outfit which highlighted her fit figure. Her racy look included a tiny bikini top with a plunging neckline that revealed her cleavage. The garment featured a set of small cups with cutouts on the bottom teasing a bit of underboob. Thin straps went over her toned shoulders. Her skimpy outfit showcased Lauren's rock-hard abs, which have been the result of her intense training program.

She teamed the look with a pair of trendy dark-wash Daisy Dukes. They had frayed edges and cut off high on her legs, leaving her shapely thighs in full view. Lauren left the shorts unzipped to reveal that she was wearing a pair of matching bikini bottoms.

She wore her hair styled in a high and flirty ponytail which spilled over her shoulders and back. Lauren kept her accessories basic, sporting bracelets -- or hair elastics -- on both wrists.

In her caption, the woman dubbed the "World's Hottest Nurse" asked her fans to weigh in on what they thought of the angle of the photo, and it was soon clear that they loved the sight. Within a few hours, the post has garnered more than 14,000 likes and 130-plus comments. Some followers answered the question that was posed in the caption, while many others struggled to find the right words and used emoji instead.

"I think you're incredible looking from head to toes," one fan remarked, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.

"Camera angles can be an interesting art. You look amazing," a second person complimented.

"Any angle of you is great. Those thighs tho," a third commented alongside a few red hearts.

"Fitness poster child. I need to join your program so I can look like that," chimed in another follower.

