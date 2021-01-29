Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
Melissa Gorga Shakes Her Booty In A Strapless Dress & Welcomes The New Season Of 'RHONJ' With Her Family
nsfw
Lucille Barilla

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared a new video on Instagram that showed her and her brood expressing their joy at the return of the Bravo series. Melissa, her husband Joe and children Antonia, Joey, and Gino gave a shimmy shake in the clip as they united to usher in the new season.

The show will air its first episode on February 17th and Melissa and her co-stars -- including Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin -- will all be returning. However, it was not the stars of the drama that were seen in the clip. Rather it was the stars of Melissa's life who gathered to help promote the series.

Gino could be seen on the far left. He was dressed in an outfit that matched his younger brother Joey, who stood to the extreme right. The boys donned cream-colored sweaters with black pants and sneakers. Joe had on an outfit that looked similar to his sons'. He stood behind Gino as he moved back and forth.

Antonia appeared next to her father. She looked lovely in a short, light-colored wrap dress with a skirt that hit the middle of her thighs. She wore her long, dark, curly hair loose and her locks framed her face. She had on a pair of strappy high heels in a light color to complete her outfit.

Melissa looked every much a diva in a breathtaking black gown. The strapless creation hugged her body like a second skin. Her breasts were pushed up and she showed off deep cleavage that enhanced the sweetheart neckline of the formal dress. She added silver strappy shoes to finish off her glamourous look.

According to Bravo, Season 11 of RHONJ will bring some big and unexpected changes for the aforementioned cast of women. There have been some highly charged feuds and major changes in their personal lives teased in a clip promoting the reality drama, which can be seen here.

Melissa's followers loved the close relationship of the Gorga clan and posted their remarks regarding the video in its comments section.

"That is the royal family of New Jersey right there," claimed one person.

"Luv the show. Don't let it get the best of you. Family first. Money isn't everything, stay humble," a second follower warned.

"Oh the dude on the bottom right is killing the dance moves, he's a cutie," penned a fan of Joey.

"Antoniaaaa baby is all grown up," a fourth user gushed.

