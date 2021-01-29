Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
Olivia Mathers Bares Ample Underboob In A Bikini While Leaning Against A Large Rock: 'This Spot Will Do'
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Olivia Mathers put on a seriously sexy show in a new Instagram post earlier this week. The model stunned her 609,000 followers with a look at her bikini-clad figure while enjoying a beautiful day under the sun.

The January 28 upload was snapped in Gold Coast, Queensland, per the geotag, where the Aussie hottie appeared to have been spending another relaxing afternoon outside. She found the perfect spot to stage the photoshoot, leaning up against a large rock structure that nearly filled up the entire background of the sizzling snap. She wore a serene expression on her face as she tilted her head up toward the sun to bask in its warmth while closing her eyes in a blissful manner.

As for her look in the sizzling shot, Olivia sent pulses racing as she showed off her phenomenal physique in a sexy bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The two-piece was white and orange and featured a unique baroque pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design seemed to be more than enough to captivate her audience.

Olivia's swimwear included a halter top with a thick strap that looped tightly around her neck before crisscrossing over her bronzed decolletage. The style created a racy peekaboo cutout that exposed an eyeful of cleavage and underboob as she worked the camera, giving the snap a seductive vibe.

The matching bottoms boasted a classic v-style cut that showed off the model's curvy hips and shapely thighs as she worked the camera. It had a thick waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame. Her followers were also treated to a look at Olivia's flat tummy and chiseled abs as she posed, much to their delight.

The shot fared extremely well with the blond bombshell's adoring fans, racking up more than 17,000 likes after just one day of hitting her feed. An additional 96 notes flooded the comments section, many with compliments for Olivia's jaw-dropping display.

"Ohmygod this body and this bikini!!" one person wrote.

"Stunning!" remarked another fan.

"You are so pretty," a third follower praised.

"Beautiful picture," added a fourth admirer.

Olivia rocked another revealing swimsuit recently that drew plenty of attention from her massive online audience as well. Taking to her account on Sunday, the model stunned as she soaked up some sun in an itty-bitty brown two-piece -- a look that has earned nearly 37,000 likes and 198 comments to date.

