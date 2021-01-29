Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 29, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Showcases Ample Chest & Hourglass Shape In Racy Black Ensemble
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Brunette model Niece Waidhofer has a knack for looking good in just about any kind of outfit, and the skimpier, the better. Her latest Instagram share featured her rocking a black ensemble which flashed plenty of skin while accentuating her voluptuous chest and hourglass figure.

Niece's getup included a corseted vest that hugged her chest. The sides of the number were narrow, leaving plenty of cleavage exposed. The number cut off at her waist, and three small buckles down the center kept it snug. She sported a pair of minuscule bikini panties with tiny ring details. The attire also included a garter belt and thigh-high stockings designed with small rings and buckles. The beauty completed her look with a matching scarf around her neck.

She styled her long dark tresses in a side ponytail, which she wore over one shoulder. Long sections of her bangs framed her face.

Niece posed against a wooden wall, and the image was cropped at the top of her thighs. She stood with one hip cocked while she gazed ahead, with two of her fingers under the strap on her panties. The curled ends of her hair fell next to her bosom, calling attention to her incredible cleavage. Two pistol tattoos on her lower abdomen drew the eye to her flat abs and barely there panties. Her shapely thighs were also hard to miss. Her porcelain skin looked flawless as it popped against the dark colors.

In the caption, she left a playful remark while also mentioning the process of getting tattoos removed.

Most of the comments came from admirers who had nothing but nice things to say about the sultry getup.

"Cool outfit, Niece. You look great in ANYTHING!!" gushed one Instagram user.

"Oh my goodness you are looking absolutely so so damn gorgeous everyday," a second fan wrote, adding a red heart and rose emoji.

"Jesus!!!! You are insanely gorgeous and pretty damn funny too," a third follower chimed in.

"Stunning look," added a fourth commenter with a pink heart emoji.

Niece has given her online audience plenty of content to enjoy this week. On Wednesday, she uploaded a photo that saw her wearing a revealing set of ice blue lingerie. The bra and panties were mainly lace, with a few flirty satin straps. She rocked the feminine and sexy set while she smiled at the camera and held up her braided hair to flaunt her chest.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.