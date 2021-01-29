Trending Stories
January 29, 2021
German Model Deborah Tramitz Goes Full Smokeshow In Sexy Lace Lingerie While Trying To Hide Her Derriere
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Deborah Tramitz is slaying Instagram yet again. The German model took to her account on Thursday, January 28 to stun her 1 million-plus followers with another eye-popping look at her phenomenal physique that brought some serious heat to her page.

The photoshoot appeared to have been staged at Deborah's house, where she posed in her large living room that was furnished with a plush couch and two statement chairs. She stood directly in front of the camera, taking up the middle of the frame as she placed one hand on her hips while spreading her plump lips into a huge smile.

The 27-year-old went full smokeshow as she flaunted her sculpted figure in a set of scanty "beautiful underwear" from Bum Bum that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The coordinated pink-and-white set included a sexy bralette with extra thin spaghetti straps and a plunging v-neckline that showed off her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had lacy white cups with an intricate floral design that popped against her deep tan, while its flirty scalopped trim helped to further accentuate her voluptuous chest. The piece also featured a frilly band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage and highlighted her slender frame.

Deborah teamed the skimpy top with a pair of matching panties that were just as risque. The piece featured a combination of materials that included a solid pink square of fabric as well as more white lace and boasted a daringly high-cut design that offered a glimpse at her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

In the caption, she assured her followers that she had tried to keep her derriere out of the photo -- a feat that, at first glance, she appeared to have achieved. Upon further inspection of the snap, however, keen-eyed fans would find themselves treated to a teasing peek at Deborah's perky, thong-clad booty in the reflection of a mirror hanging on the wall behind her, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Fans were thrilled by the model's sneaky showing of her ample assets and were hardly shy about letting their admiration be known, as hundreds hit up the comments section to compliment the social media star.

"You look amazing," one person wrote.

"Perfection from all angles," quipped another fan.

"You're so gorgeous," a third follower remarked, adding several heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

"Beautiful goddess," added a fourth admirer.

The post has also earned nearly 27,000 likes after one day of going live.

