January 29, 2021
Rita Ora Brightens Up Instagram In Floral Dress With Eye-Catching Thigh-High Boots For 'Twist' Premiere
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Rita Ora took to Instagram to give fans another update. The entertainer, who is currently a panelist on the U.K.'s The Masked Singer, has also appeared in the Sky original movie Twist, which was released on TV on January 29. Ora used the social media platform to promote the premiere and got dressed up for the occasion.

The "Let You Love Me" hitmaker stunned in a black poncho-style dress with a shimmery gold floral pattern all over. The item of clothing had long cut-out sleeves and fell below her knees. The attire featured a turtleneck and appeared very loose-fitted. She teamed the ensemble with eye-catching thigh-high boots with a blue pattern going up. Ora styled her hair in Bantu knots but left the front down to frame her face. She accessorized herself with necklaces, rings, dangling earrings, and bracelets on each wrist.

The 30-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ora was captured sitting down on the sofa with a bowl filled with popcorn. Ora placed a piece of the snack on her tongue and closed one eye. The songstress sported a cheeky mouth-open expression while tilting her face to the side.

In the next slide, she was captured from head-to-toe in front of a large screen displaying the movie's name. Ora crossed her legs over and placed one hand on her hip. She flashed a huge radiant smile and looked excited about the premiere of the film.

In the third frame, Ora curled her feet up onto the couch and rolled her eyes with a smile on her face.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 88,000 likes and over 590 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16 million followers.

"these pictures are precious. the cutest ever!!" one user wrote.

"You're absolutely stunning as always," another person shared.

"you're so gorgeous! I'm so proud of you babe," remarked a third fan.

"Stunningly beautiful, gorgeous outstandingly divine," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black garment with silver jewels embroidered across the top for a UNICEF campaign. Ora wrapped herself up in an oversized light blue denim jacket, pairing the look with baggy camo pants. She wore lace-up wheat nubuck Timberland boots that featured a glittery detailing across the back and sported her long, wavy locks down with a middle part.

