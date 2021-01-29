Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

January 29, 2021
Madison Woolley Shows Off Trim Tummy In A Sports Bra & Cycling Shorts
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Madison Woolley flaunted her assets and insanely fit figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 600,000 followers on Friday, January 29. The hot Australian model wore a skintight fitness set in the sexy update.

The two-piece set included a sports bra and body-hugging cycling shorts. The two-toned top boasted a scooped neckline which sat low on her chest, showing a nice look at her décolletage. The sportswear had a snug fit which enhanced her cleavage, and it also allowed her to showcase her abs and taut stomach. Halter-style straps wrapped behind her neck, highlighting her lean shoulders and arms.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. Unlike the top, the shorts were all-black, with the brand's logo printed in white. The waistband hugged her slim midsection, rising to cover her navel. The skintight piece helped emphasize the curves of her hips down to her lean thighs. The dark-colored ensemble complemented her sun-kissed complexion, and she had a white sweatshirt draped over her shoulders.

Dressed in her sexy activewear, Madison was snapped standing against a wall. The hottie posed front and center, and crossed her left thigh in front of the other. She grabbed the sleeves of her sweatshirt as she looked straight into the camera with her head slightly tilted to the side.

Madison kept her accessories minimal by wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings. She had her nails painted with a natural-looking polish. The influencer styled her golden locks into a low bun, with an off-center part.

Madison shared that her athleisure wear came from White Fox Boutique and tagged the brand in both the caption and picture. She also mentioned that the post was an advertisement for the company.

The new share has earned plenty of praise from her online supporters, as many of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Avid fans hit the "like" button over 5,500 times and left more than 40 comments on the tantalizing post. Several users told her she looked beautiful, while others praised her killer body.

"You are so pretty! You look amazing in anything you wear," one of her followers wrote.

"What a stunner! I love your style and your clothing line. You have great taste," commented another social media user, adding a flame and red heart emoji.

"I have been enjoying your bikini snaps, but this one ain't bad as well. Still so hot," a third fan added.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.