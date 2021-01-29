Cicely Tyson Honored Following Death At 96

Tributes began pouring in for actress Cicely Tyson following the announcement on Thursday of her death at the age of 96, as reported by CNN. The former fashion model was a pioneer in the field of acting, making major strides for African American entertainers through her roles, including an Emmy-winning performance in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman and a starring role on East Side/West Side, the first major television role held by a Black woman, as reported by BBC.

Tyson's immense influence was no more apparent than in the hours after her death, when generations of talented figures paid tribute to the icon. Former President Barack Obama shared a photo of himself and former first lady Michelle with Tyson from 2016, when she was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In the caption, he praised her for managing to accomplish so much beyond the field of acting and claimed few will be able to match her achievements.

In her extraordinary career, Cicely Tyson was one of the rare award-winning actors whose work on the screen was surpassed only by what she was able to accomplish off of it. She had a heart unlike any other—and for 96 years, she left a mark on the world that few will ever match. pic.twitter.com/JRsL3zlKtP — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 29, 2021

In an Instagram post, actress Viola Davis shared a heartfelt tribute to Tyson in the caption of an image showing the two in an embrace. Davis and Tyson both appeared in the 2011 drama The Help.

"I'm devastated. My heart is just broken. I loved you so much!! You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream....because it was only in my dreams that I could see the possibilities in myself. I'm not ready for you to be my angel yet... Thank you for the long talks. Thank you for loving me," Davis wrote.

Zendaya, the 24-year-old star of HBO's Euphoria, paid tribute on Twitter by sharing a vintage image of the actress while referring to her as "the greatest to ever do it." She promised that while the news was painful to hear, she would use the day to celebrate her life.

This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power. pic.twitter.com/vwchWT5512 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2021