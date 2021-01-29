Angeline Varona Flaunts Her Wet Booty While Basking In The Sun In An Infinity Pool

Angeline Varona gave fans something to talk about with a new Instagram update on Thursday, January 28. The Latina model took to her feed to share a sizzling snapshot which showed her rocking a skimpy thong bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves as she posed in an infinity pool in Mexico.

In the update, Angeline sported a scanty two-piece swimsuit. Her position made it difficult to see the whole set, but what was visible were the thong bottoms. The waistband clung high to her waist, accentuating her flat stomach. The bottoms perfectly fit her curvy frame, highlighting her shapely hips. The skimpy piece also had high leg cuts which showcased plenty of her toned backside and thighs.

The new image featured Angeline posing in the swimming pool. The area boasted scenic views that overlooked the vast ocean and nearby islands. According to the geotag, she was at the Cala de Mar Ixtapa. Despite the incredible scenery, the babe's viewers were naturally more fixated on her bombshell curves.

Angeline appeared to be kneeling on the pool's ledge. She leaned forward and placed her hands on the flat surface as she looked to her right, gazing at something that caught her attention. The hottie had a big smile on her face which displayed her pearly whites.

Angeline's brunette hair was slicked back and soaking wet, presumably from a dip in the water. The long strands clung to and fell down her back.

In the caption, she wrote something about Mexico and shared that she wanted to move to the country. She also revealed that her bathing suit came from Itsy Bitsy Kinis via a tag in the caption.

The latest share gained over 138,000 likes and hundreds of comments in less than a day. Over a thousand online admirers and several fellow internet personalities took to the comments section and dropped emoji and gushing messages. Many of them told her how hot she looked, while countless other fans raved about her cheeky display.

"You are the most beautiful woman in the world," one of her devotees wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

"Miss perfectionist for a reason. Have a great day ahead, my friend. Loads of love and best wishes," commented another follower.

"Literally the most awaited post notification that I was waiting for, and finally I've got it again today," a third social media user added.