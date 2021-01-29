Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 29, 2021
Tarsha Whitmore Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Friyay'
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Tarsha Whitmore headed into the weekend with a sizzling-hot Instagram post in which she flashed her bombshell curves in sexy white lingerie. The model struck a sultry pose as she sat on the armrest of a sofa, putting her cleavage and round hips on full display.

The blond beauty rocked a plunging bra that flaunted her perky chest and left a generous amount of décolletage on show. Her small waist was accentuated by a high-cut bottom, which sported thick side straps that came up above her hip bones. The panties dipped low in the front, showing off her chiseled tummy and allowing her navel piercing to be seen. Similarly, the top featured a wide underband that drew attention to her trim physique.

The set was made out of a see-through lace fabric that left barely anything to the imagination. Likewise, the revealing design provided little coverage for Tarsha's enviable figure, baring the model's lean midriff and strong, curvy thighs. Tarsha posed with her legs closed, emphasizing the swell of her hips and her perfect hourglass shape. Her undergarments were embellished with a dainty fringed trim that ensured all eyes were fixed on her voluptuous assets.

The lingerie was from online retailer, Lounge Underwear, which Tarsha credited with a tag in her photo. The stunner added a casual touch with a coordinating silk shirt, which she wore open to showcase the scanty ensemble. The garment slid off of her shoulders, giving fans a peek at her toned upper arms. The babe turned her head to the side and slightly parted her lips, lifting up one arm in a coquettish gesture. She bent the other one at the elbow, posing with her hand down.

A geotag identified the location of Tarsha's photo as Queensland's Gold Coast. The model appeared to be in the comfort of her own home, as suggested by the stylish yet cozy décor. A massive three-seat sofa made up the biggest portion of the nearly all-white interior, which also included a table and chairs.

The 20-year-old took to her caption to convey her enthusiasm at the workweek ending. She added a sunflower emoji that hinted at her sunny disposition.

Her online admirers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The suggestive photo racked up more than 12,900 likes in the first two hours, along with 100 comments.

One fan labeled the hot look as "laceyliscious" in a message that included two fire emoji for emphasis.

"So incredible girl," chimed in another follower, also expressing their adoration with fire emoji.

"Your body is amazing!!!" gushed a third Instagrammer.

"Have mercy woman, I need another beer, dagnamit!!!" wrote a fourth user.

As The Inquisitr reported, the gorgeous blonde served up a very different look in her previous post, going glam and displaying her fabulous figure in an elegant red mini dress that hugged her curves. That look proved to be another hit, amassing close to 14,000 likes and about 130 messages.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.