'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Model Kathy Jacobs, 57, Feels 'Naked' In A Black Bikini

Kathy Jacobs showed off the bikini body that made her a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit sensation at the age of 56 in a new collage of six images. The gorgeous model spoke about her joy at being signed with a new modeling agency in the caption of the Instagram upload, and spoke directly to her followers about some exciting things that have occurred in her life.

Kathy joked that she felt undressed as she posed for a sequence of five bikini images. She admitted she wore very little makeup for the photos and had not worked out in a while, but that didn't seem to matter to her fans who hit the "like" button in appreciation over 4,000 times.

She demonstrated her expertise in connecting with the camera in the snaps seen below, a skill honed through her years as a professional mannequin in the '80s with the Ford agency.

Kathy's official Sports Illustrated Swim page revealed that she tried out for an open casting call for the SI Swimsuit issue at the age of 56 and subsequently made her debut as part of the magazine's 2020 search. Since then, she has been busy with campaigns for Thirdlove undergarments, where she worked alongside her daughter Abigail, and campaigns for Beauty Blender and Soji.

Kathy also appeared in the Miley Cyrus music video for "Mother's Daughter."

Kathy shared in an interview with Sports Illustrated Swim that she had tried and failed as a petite model for over three decades before finally seeing her dream come true.

In the new snaps seen above, Kathy modeled a tiny black bikini. She raised her hands above her head, showed off her gold and silver locks which were cut into a long bob, and displayed her lean legs which looked even sexier in black high heels. Kathy's trim waist was on show as she modeled a low-cut string bottom which she tugged on in one of the snaps.

In the last photograph, the stunner wore a black tank top with thin straps, showing off her toned shoulders.

Kathy's fellow SI Swim model pals sent their congratulations, including Haley Kalil and Christie Valdiserri.

Her followers adored the sassy snaps.

"You're amazing! No makeup or tan needed. Such a pleasure working with you. Your energy fills the room and it's so contagious. Keep inspiring," penned one admirer.

"You are a showstopper, gorgeous and inspiring," chimed in a second fan.

"You look absolutely amazing as always!!! So admire you, woman!!!!" wrote a third Instagram user in the comments section of the post.

"Congratulations for signing with an agency! Well deserved, dear!" expressed a fourth person.