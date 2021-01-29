'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Daughters Are All Grown Up In Glam Family Photo

Teresa Giudice's daughters are all grown up. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a stunning photo of herself and her four girls on Instagram on January 28, an image which showed them all looking super glam while posing in front of a green screen.

Teresa stood in the middle, wearing a plunging, long-sleeved black gown with a bedazzled silver waistband and a thigh-high slit that gave a peek at her toned legs. She rocked bright red lips with her long, brunette hair down in curls and accessorized with large, dangling earrings.

On the far left was 17-year-old Gabriella who stunned in a slinky black dress and sky-high stiletto heels. She wore her blond hair straight and down and flashed a smile as she put her arm around 12-year-old Audriana.

The youngest of the family looked adorable in a light blue dress with a large ruffle that stretched diagonally across her upper torso and a strap over her right shoulder. She paired the frock with open-toe heeled sandals.

On Teresa's left was her eldest daughter, Gia, 20. Gia turned up the glam in a bright blue bodycon mini with a cutout over her torso. She wore her hair down in voluminous curls. She added shoes that almost perfectly matched her skin tone.

Milania, 16, posed on the far right of the snap in a black mini dress. She put her left hand on her hip and rocked matching flat shoes with a crisscross ankle strap.

In the caption, Teresa praised her daughters as "Strong Women" and called them "the loves of my life." Many of her 2 million followers and famous faces couldn't get over how grown up they looked.

"I seriously can't take how old they all are what [happened] to our babies????" commented Dina Manzo, who appeared alongside Teresa on the first two seasons of RHONJ.

"They are absolutely stunning. I cannot believe how grown-up they all are!" a fan wrote.

"I remember when they were all little ones. Now they have grown into beautiful young [ladies]," another commented.

"Omg they are so grown-up," a fourth comment read.

The snap came shortly after Bravo unveiled a new photo on Instagram of the current RHONJ cast together ahead of the upcoming Season 11 premiere. Teresa, her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin stunned in the earth tone-themed snap as the network confirmed the series will return on February 17.