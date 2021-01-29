Sarah Jessica Parker Reportedly Still Hoping To Convince Kim Cattrall To Join 'SATC' Revival

Sarah Jessica Parker is reportedly still hoping to convince Kim Cattrall to sign on to the recently announced Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That...

Weeks after HBO Max announced the 10-episode revival -- which will feature Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their iconic SATC roles more than 10 years after the franchise's last big-screen movie -- a source told OK magazine that while Parker and producers know that fans would love to see the fabulous foursome back together, it would take a "miracle" to make it happen. This follows Cattrall's claim that she would "never" rejoin another incarnation of the HBO series.

"Everyone knows this will be a far bigger hit if Kim can be persuaded to make peace with Sarah and sign on the dotted line," the insider dished.

But the source added that amid all of the bad blood between Parker and Cattrall, "it'll practically take a miracle" for it to happen.

"Word is that Sarah would get down on bended knee if that's what it takes," the insider teased.

Time is running out, as shooting for And Just Like That... is slated to start this spring in New York City.

Getty Images | HBO

Parker has already made it clear that the SATC ladies have new stories to tell that have nothing to do with their old friend, Samantha Jones (Cattrall's character).

Amid rumors of years of in-fighting between the former co-stars, the Divorce actress assured fans that she doesn't "dislike" Cattrall. But she also noted that the rest of the SATC ladies can most certainly move on without her.

"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker told her Instagram fans, per the Daily Mail. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

Even if Parker did get down on bended knee to beg Cattrall to return, it is highly unlikely that the 64-year-old actress would ever agree. Cattrall has been adamant that she is done with the franchise, and she is currently a star on the Fox drama, Filthy Rich.

Cattrall recently told the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast that she would never want to feel like a "caged bird" and that she feels "lucky" to be in a position to have a choice in the roles she takes. The Golden Globe-winning actress also made it clear that she wouldn't be any good doing something that she "really didn't want to do."