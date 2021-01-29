Katy Perry Looks Like A Golden Goddess In New 'American Idol' Pic

Katy Perry joined Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Bobby Bones in a new Instagram photo to promote American Idol. She looked like a golden goddess and took center stage in the snap. The new photo ushers in Season 19 of the show, with a flurry of golden tickets surrounding the judges, host, and in-house mentor.

Katy, who welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020 with actor Orlando Bloom, appeared lovely in a gold gown. The strapless creation featured vertical accordion pleating which ran from the bodice down to the floor.

The gown's empire waist flowed into a long skirt. Billowing strips of fabric, connected to the skirt and bodice, draped over her forearms. This style detail added a regal look to the outfit.

Flanking the "Never Worn White" singer were her handsome co-stars -- Ryan, Bobby, Lionel, and Luke -- who all looked dapper in dark suits.

Ryan and Lionel opted for all-black ensembles. Ryan added a fun pair of dark snakeskin boots for a style switch, while Bobby and Luke included a touch of gold in their outfits via a tie for the country radio host and a dress shirt for the performer.

Surrounding the quintet was a flurry of American Idol's coveted golden tickets which fell down around them and scattered on the floor, as seen below.

In the background, a skyline bathed in the metallic hue provided a stunning visual.

The new season of the singing competition series will air on Sunday, February 14 on ABC. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, American Idol conducted live virtual auditions from August 10 through October 28, reported Good Housekeeping.

Following a nationwide search for talent, viewers will journey with the judges to Los Angeles, San Diego, and Ojai, California, where auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike, per an ABC press release.

Social media users adored the snap and shared their comments regarding the photo.

"My favorite show. Love Katie, Lionel, and Luke! They are perfect!" wrote one fan.

"Omg yaaaas I'm so ready lol," noted a second viewer.

"That is a great picture, Katy is GORGEOUS look at her, she looks like a goddess, wow. I wished I looked that great after I had my son," penned a third admirer.

"I love watching this. With everything going on in the world I love being able to tune it out and watch television and Idol just makes me so happy, thanks to all for getting it on the air," remarked a fourth fan.