Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Helena Christensen, 52, Flaunts Tattooed Bikini Body At The Beach

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Helena Christensen once again proved age is nothing but a number in a series of sizzling bikini photos posted to Instagram this week. On January 28, the 52-year-old supermodel shared three stunning shots of herself at the beach, posing in a flirty pink and white striped two-piece.

For the first, she was snapped from the waist up and gave the camera a sultry look, wearing a bright red lip. Helena's brunette locks blew in the breeze as she showed off her tanned torso in the balconette-style top, which was low-cut and had several ruffles over her chest.

She had a crocheted white bolero jacket over her shoulders and accessorized with a gold necklace.

In the second snap, Hayden turned away from the camera and put her hands up to her head. She showed off her bright red manicure as she looked over her toned shoulder with a smile, rocking two bracelets on her left wrist.

For the final photo, the Danish model gave her 780,000-plus followers a look at her multiple tattoos. She bent her elbows and placed her hands either side of her head, revealing a star outline on her left armpit and several other inkings up both arms, including a different star design on her right bicep.

Helena closed her eyes and tousled her textured locks as she posed in front of the ocean while her skin glowed in the natural light.

She captioned the upload with a seashell emoji, and fans shared praise in the comments section, with many noting her ageless beauty.

"So gorgeous! I'm really enjoying all of the pictures you've been sharing on your stories!" one person wrote with a red heart.

"Sooo [four fire emoji] getting more stunning how's that possible," another commented.

"So beautiful how have you kept so wrinkle free? I'd like to try," a third comment read.

"So and always so hot and beautiful," another person wrote.

More than 420 comments were left on the upload, which received 22,500-plus likes, proving popular with her followers.

The upload came just days after Helena flaunted her age-defying body on social media in another fun swim look. The star shared a set of snaps to Instagram earlier this month, modeling a yellow swimsuit with large cutouts over her torso to give a peek at her impressive abs.

Helena also gave a look at a beach house, as she appeared to enjoy a vacation somewhere tropical.