Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 29, 2021
Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Helena Christensen, 52, Flaunts Tattooed Bikini Body At The Beach
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Helena Christensen once again proved age is nothing but a number in a series of sizzling bikini photos posted to Instagram this week. On January 28, the 52-year-old supermodel shared three stunning shots of herself at the beach, posing in a flirty pink and white striped two-piece.

For the first, she was snapped from the waist up and gave the camera a sultry look, wearing a bright red lip. Helena's brunette locks blew in the breeze as she showed off her tanned torso in the balconette-style top, which was low-cut and had several ruffles over her chest.

She had a crocheted white bolero jacket over her shoulders and accessorized with a gold necklace.

In the second snap, Hayden turned away from the camera and put her hands up to her head. She showed off her bright red manicure as she looked over her toned shoulder with a smile, rocking two bracelets on her left wrist.

For the final photo, the Danish model gave her 780,000-plus followers a look at her multiple tattoos. She bent her elbows and placed her hands either side of her head, revealing a star outline on her left armpit and several other inkings up both arms, including a different star design on her right bicep.

Helena closed her eyes and tousled her textured locks as she posed in front of the ocean while her skin glowed in the natural light.

She captioned the upload with a seashell emoji, and fans shared praise in the comments section, with many noting her ageless beauty.

"So gorgeous! I'm really enjoying all of the pictures you've been sharing on your stories!" one person wrote with a red heart.

"Sooo [four fire emoji] getting more stunning how's that possible," another commented.

"So beautiful how have you kept so wrinkle free? I'd like to try," a third comment read.

"So and always so hot and beautiful," another person wrote.

More than 420 comments were left on the upload, which received 22,500-plus likes, proving popular with her followers.

The upload came just days after Helena flaunted her age-defying body on social media in another fun swim look. The star shared a set of snaps to Instagram earlier this month, modeling a yellow swimsuit with large cutouts over her torso to give a peek at her impressive abs.

Helena also gave a look at a beach house, as she appeared to enjoy a vacation somewhere tropical.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.