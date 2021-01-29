Edward Asner Pays Tribute To 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' Co-Star Cloris Leachman: 'We Dug Each Other A Lot'

Edward Asner paid tribute to Cloris Leachman following her death at age 94.

The television veteran, 91, took to social media to share a poignant photo from the final time he saw his Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star.

In a snapshot shared on Asner's Twitter account, the two Emmy-winning co-stars -- who played Lou Grant and Phyllis Lindstrom, respectively, on the classic CBS comedy -- were pictured at a birthday event for the actor. In the pic, Asner kissed Leachman on the side of her head as she held her cheek in awe.

Asner captioned the tweet to reveal that it was a picture from the last time he was with Leachman in person. He also expressed his love for his longtime friend and co-star in the tribute, which can be seen below.

A picture from the last time I saw you. Always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling. #clorisleachmanrip pic.twitter.com/9etOZo13Kb — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 27, 2021

The actor's final photo with Leachman was from his 90birthday celebrity roast in 2019. According to a teaser on PRWeb , Asner's famous friends -- including Leachman, Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie), and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) -- gathered to roast and toast the eight-time Emmy winner on November 3, 2019, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Asner also spoke out about his longtime friendship with Leachman, who was his co-star on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1975 before scoring her own series with the Phyllis spinoff.

Asner told Entertainment Tonight that Leachman was full of energy and that they had an affectionate friendship.

"A bit charged up," Asner said of the late actress. "She was a honey. The kind woman she was. But we got awful chummy, and we dug each other a lot."

The television veteran also revealed that when they first started the show in 1970, it was Leachman who convinced him to not read the teleprompter and do more of a script rewind with improv.

Asner said that Leachman was both a talented comedian and dramatic star because she used what was given to her and then took pride in "not being bound down to any rules and regulations."

"She was a free cat," he explained. "She was just marvelous, a marvelous actress. And she would come up with some wonderful ideas."

The actor also dished that he has memories of his beloved friend that he will carry to his grave.

"I loved her. She was a sweet mama," he said.

Leachman's death from natural causes leaves just Asner, Gavin McLeod, and Betty White as the last surviving cast members from the iconic CBS sitcom. White celebrated her 99th birthday earlier this month, while McLeod turns 90 on February 28.