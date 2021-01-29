Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 29, 2021
Abby Dowse Flaunts Cleavage & Legs For Days In Sparkling Mini Dress: 'Lady In Red'
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse was a vision in red in her most recent Instagram update on January 29. The Aussie model looked smoking-hot in a slinky, fiery-red mini dress, flaunting her killer curves and lissome legs while posing with her thighs apart.

The sizzling blonde was snapped in a simple interior, whose white walls and minimalist décor made her bold, glittery dress stand out even more. She appeared to be standing in front of a massive window, judging by the sunlight that illuminated her figure and face. The golden rays caused her outfit to sparkle brightly and set her tresses aglow.

Abby oozed nonchalance and sensuality as she casually leaned her elbow against a set of vertical blinds and cocked her hip. She spread her feet widely, proudly displaying her sculpted pins, and fixed the camera with a fierce stare. The photo captured her from head to toe and was taken from a low angle that offered a great view of her perky assets. Her statuesque, sun-kissed body took center-stage as the background fell into shade, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her chiseled curves.

The bombshell's busty chest was highlighted by a plunging neckline that fully exposed her cleavage. The skintight dress emphasized her hourglass shape, accentuating the model's small waist and skimming her thighs. Likewise, the sleeveless design gave fans a peek at Abby's toned shoulder and arms.

Abby wore her hair straight for the shot, allowing her locks to brush over her shoulders as they framed her face. She adorned her décolletage with a dainty necklace, further accessorizing with a couple of shiny bracelets. The babe was perched atop a pair of shimmering, open-toed heels that wrapped around her ankles and showed off her white pedicure. She slung a white purse over her shoulder, which sported a metallic chain handle that complemented her jewelry.

In her caption, Abby credited online retailer Fashion Nova for her head-turning attire, which she illustrated with a few red-colored emoji that included a wine glass.

Followers fell in love with the look, filling the comments section of the post with hearts. The fire emoji also popped up frequently among the many messages of adoration that quickly piled up under the steamy snap.

"Simply stunning, red really suits you, absolutely gorgeous," gushed one person.

"Absolutely scorching hot!!" assured another Instagrammer.

Among the people who commented on Abby's photo were fellow Aussie models Laura Amy and Nicole Thorne.

"So gorgeous," said Laura, followed by a heart.

"Babe," Nicole chimed in, bumping up the number of hearts to three.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.