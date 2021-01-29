Alyssa Milano Rocks Her Pajamas And Confuses Her Dog In Hilarious Video

Alyssa Milano proved that she's not the only star in the family when one of her adorable dogs appeared in her latest Instagram share. On Thursday, the Charmed actress posted a video of herself and her pet taking part in a TikTok challenge, and the results had many of her 2.9 million followers in hysterics.

Alyssa, 48, participated in a viral social media trend that involves repeatedly calling out the name of a pet pooch while sitting right beside the confused canine. At the beginning of her video, she and her unwitting costar were shown relaxing on the couch.

Alyssa had on a pair of dark blue pajamas with a classic design. Her loose-fitting top featured a collar, button front, and long sleeves. Its companion piece was a pair of wide-legged pants. Both garments were finished with contrasting white piping.

The Who's the Boss actress wore a pair of eyeglasses with dark frames. Her brunette hair was pulled up in a high, messy bun. She sat with her legs crossed while she colored a picture of a neon green sports car. Her canine companion, Star, was lying on the couch beside her.

Alyssa suddenly turned her head and yelled her pet's name, causing Star to perk up and stare at her. However, she ignored the dog and continued calling for her. At one point, she also vigorously patted her drawing. The perplexed pooch eventually got up and looked behind her, as if trying to see if her owner was calling a different canine.

The mystified mutt licked her chops and finally took action, nuzzling Alyssa's arm to let her know that she was right beside her. Once she had her human's attention, she settled back in on her spot.

Alyssa's followers rewarded her flummoxed furball's funny performance with over 46,000 likes. In the comments section, many of them vowed to try the trick to see how their own pets would react. Others responded to the video with various laughing emoji.

"Love the 'wtf, I'm right here,'" read one message that included two crying laughing emoji.

"Omg lol! This is great! She is like aww look my mama lost her mind!" another viewer wrote.

"She started looking for herself," a third fan commented.

"Hahahaha! I gotta try this!" wrote Fuller House actress Jodie Sweetin. "Although, my dog is so needy, she would crawl in my lap (and does!) if I didn't notice her."

Alyssa will soon be aiming to make fans laugh without the aid of her sweet pup. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has confirmed that a reboot of her 1980's sitcom Who's The Boss in the works. She'll co-star with Tony Danza, who played her father on the original series.