January 29, 2021
Rihanna Bares All For Artistic 'Anti' Album Shoot, Singer Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary
nsfw
Fabio Magnocavallo

Rihanna took to Instagram to give fans another update. The successful business mogul is celebrating the 5th anniversary of her studio album Anti and is using the social media platform to show off the artistic black-and-white shoot that took place for the campaign.

Click here to view the NSFW images.

In the first shot, the "Don't Stop The Music" hitmaker wrapped herself up in a long black jacket and appeared to have gone shirtless underneath. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted pants of the same color that were very loose-fitted. Rihanna completed her look with footwear that featured a thick wedge. She styled her dark hair up and showed off the tattoo inked on her right shoulder.

Rihanna wore the jacket over one shoulder and let the other side hang off. She parted her legs open and gazed in front with a mouth-open expression.

In the third frame, Rihanna bared all and went completely topless. The singer covered her upper chest area with body paint and wore fishnet tights. Rihanna's short dark locks were slicked across the front of her face and covered her eyes. The Grammy Award winner is a fan of body art and showcased more of her tattoos.

Rihanna posed side-on and gave fans an eyeful of her profile. She linked her hands behind her and displayed her phenomenal physique.

In the fourth slide, Rihanna was captured from behind while gazing to the right.

In the sixth pic, she rocked a long black coat with poofy sleeves. The attire had a pattern all over and featured a fluffy white hood. Rihanna sported her hair in Bantu knots.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on February 07, 2020 in New York City.
Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 1.5 million likes and 10,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 90.1 million followers.

"This was my favorite look ever and I tried to emulate this all throughout high school, love you Rihanna." one user wrote.

"the lack of new rihanna music is upsetting me and the homies,"another person shared.

"this is one of your best f*cking shoots ever!!! one of my faves," remarked a third fan.

"OK GIRL ITS BEEN 5 YEARS NOW DROP THE DAMN ALBUM ALREADY IVE DONE LISTENED TO YOUR ENTIRE DISCOGRAPHY AT LEAST 75 TIMES OVER AND OVER IM TIRED," a fourth admirer joked passionately in capital letters.

According to Billboard, Anti was Rihanna's second album to reach the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. The LP contained her No. 1 single "Work," which became her 14th chart-topper.

