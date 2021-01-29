Addison Rae Flaunts Perky Cleavage While Wearing A Pearl Necklace

Addison Rae Easterling commanded the attention of her 35 million Instagram followers with her most recent update. The TikTok star elevated a simple white bikini with a timeless string of pearls. The photo sparked an immediate frenzy among her followers, who rewarded her efforts with an astounding 4.3 million likes.

The 20-year-old took to social media on Thursday evening with a self-assured selfie. She held her phone in front of her face while standing in front of a large mirror. She lifted one shoulder and slightly lowered her chin for a saucy pose. The brunette bombshell looked stunning as she stood in a bathroom and widened her eyes for the shot. Addison pursed her lips as she snapped the pic.

The influencer rocked a skimpy halterneck swimsuit. The style of the swimwear drew attention to her bare décolletage, while the cool white tones contrasted with her bronzed skin. Addison's sun-kissed arms and shoulders were toned, and her flat midsection confirmed that her body was beach-ready.

Addison flaunted her ample cleavage in the bikini. The classic triangular cups had a plunging neckline that exposed plenty of skin. On her lower half, she wore white bottoms that fastened on the sides. She also appeared to be wearing denim jeans.

Addison polished off her look with some well-chosen accessories. She wore two sets of small hoop earrings in her ear, and a ring on her little finger. The celeb completed her ensemble with a single strand of classic pearls around her neck.

The influencer slicked her shiny locks back into a ponytail. She smoothed her tresses and let her mane tumble down her back. The casual hairstyle emphasized her delicate facial features.

Many of her admirers gave her some glowing feedback in the comments section. While some added heart or flame emoji to express how they felt about the pic, others waxed lyrical about her beauty.

One fan added a dash of humor with their tongue-in-cheek comment.

"Addison stole all the perfection in the world, and she can prove it," they teased.

Another revealed their feelings for Addison.

"You don't know how much I love you," they gushed.

One follower enjoyed her fierce attitude.

"Mamacita! Loving the attitude and the look you're giving the camera. Grrr!" they raved.

A fourth Instagrammer referred to the collage.

"Even three of you is not enough. We want more, queen!" they demanded.

Addison recently took to the social media platform and showcased her backside in a tiny thong. The celeb relaxed next to the pool while showing off her flawless figure.